Global Ablation Technology Market Size to Reach USD 13.87 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The projected size of the global ablation technology market is anticipated to reach USD 13.87 Billion by 2032, with a consistent annual revenue growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3% throughout the forecast period. This analysis, conducted by Emergen Research, highlights the substantial increase in market revenue. This growth can be attributed to the ongoing advancements in technology and the increased availability and accessibility of innovative ablation products.

An illustrative example of this trend is the introduction of the DIRECTSENSE Technology on June 1, 2020. This technology provides a means to observe the impact of Radiofrequency (RF) energy delivery during cardiac ablation treatments. Notably, this technology was officially launched in the United States. The RHYTHMIA HDx Mapping System, incorporating the DIRECTSENSE Technology, received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in April. It stands out as the sole device capable of monitoring changes in electrical resistance (local impedance) near the tip of the INTELLANAV MiFi Open-Irrigated (OI) ablation catheter. This innovation empowers medical professionals with an additional method to assess the therapeutic effects of ablation procedures.

A notable factor that is impeding the growth of market revenue is the availability of alternative treatment options. For example, apart from ablation procedures, there are various medications designed for the treatment of atrial fibrillation. Utilizing medications to regulate individuals' heartbeats is a widely accepted method for addressing atrial fibrillation. These medications effectively lower heart rate, thereby enhancing its pumping efficiency. Some familiar alternatives encompass blood thinners, medications targeting heart rhythm irregularities, and drugs designed to manage heart rate fluctuations.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 5.66 Billion CAGR (2023-2032) 9.3% Revenue Forecast to 2032 USD 13.87 Billion Base Year for Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019-2021 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Product, application, end-use, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, Spain, BENELUX, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation, AngioDynamics, ATRICURE, CONMED Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Smith+Nephew, and Stryker Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global ablation technology market is consolidated with a few large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective ablation technology services. Some major players included in the global ablation technology market report are:

Medtronic

Johnson & Johnson Private Limited

Abbott

Boston Scientific Corporation

AngioDynamics

ATRICURE

CONMED Corporation

Olympus Corporation

Smith+Nephew

Stryker

Strategic Development

On 14 October 2022, C2 CryoBalloon Ablation System for management of Barrett's Esophagus was introduced by PENTAX Medical, a pioneer in the healthcare sector for therapeutic and diagnostic endoscopy solutions. Barrett's esophagus can now be treated in Canada in an innovative and effective manner as a result of C2 CryoBalloon Ablation System.

On 11 January 2022, Affera, a provider of medical technology, reached a formal agreement under which Medtronic will acquire the company for USD 925 million. Through its portfolio of minority investments, Medtronic has been a strategic investor in Affera and now has a 3% stake in the company. This agreement is expected to broaden Medtronic's selection of innovative cardiac ablation devices and accoutrements.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The Radiofrequency (RF) ablators segment is expected to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period. Need for radiofrequency ablators is rising as more innovative RF technologies are being adopted in healthcare, along with introduction of new products by major market participants. For instance, on 13 October 2022, according to Biosense Webster, Inc., a division of Johnson & Johnson MedTech, introduced HELIOSTAR Balloon Ablation Catheter, the first RF balloon ablation catheter.

The Cardiovascular Disease (CVD) treatment segment is expected to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period. This is due to introduction of superior technology introduced by major market players globally and rising frequency of cardiac illnesses including atrial fibrillation. For instance, on 02 June 2021, CardioFocus and China Grand Pharmaceutical entered into a licensing and distribution agreement, to get regulatory approvals for HeartLight X3 catheter ablation technology in China.

The North America market is expected to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period. This is due to increasing use of new technologies as well as better research and development for design of effective ablation products. For instance, on 20 September 2022, Stryker's OptaBlate bone tumor ablation system (OptaBlate) received 510(k) approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Emergen Research has segmented the global ablation technology market based on product, application, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Radiofrequency Ablators Temperature-Controlled Radiofrequency Ablators Fluid-Cooled Radiofrequency Ablators Robotic Catheter Manipulation Systems Laser/Light Ablators Excimer Laser Ablators Cold Laser Ablators Ultrasound Ablators Ultrasonic Surgical Ablation Systems High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound Ablators Extracorporeal Shockwave Lithotripsy Systems Magnetic Resonance-Guided Focused Ultrasound Ablators Electrical Ablators Argon Plasma/Beam Coagulators Irreversible Electroporation Ablators Cryoablation Devices Tissue Contact Probes Tissue Spray Probes Epidermal & Subcutaneous Cryoablation Devices Microwave Ablators Hydrothermal/Hydromechanical Ablators

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Cardiovascular Disease Treatment Cancer Treatment Liver Cancer Kidney Cancer Prostate Cancer Lung Cancer Bone Metastasis Breast Cancer Ophthalmological Treatment Pain Management Gynecological Treatment Urological Treatment Orthopedic Treatment Cosmetic/Aesthetic Surgery Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) Ablation Centers Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



