Intent-based Networking Market to be Worth $8.8 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Redding, California, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, ‘ Intent-based Networking Market by Offering, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Application (Network Automation & Orchestration, Policy Enforcement & Security, Network Monitoring & Analytics), End User, and Geography - Global Forecasts to 2030,’ the global intent-based networking market is projected to reach $8.8 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 23.9% from 2023 to 2030.

Intent-based networking (IBN) is a software-enabled automation process that uses high intelligence, analytics, and orchestration levels to improve network operations and uptime. IBN is an emerging technology concept that aims to apply a deeper level of intelligence and intended state to replace the manual processes of configuring networks and reacting to network issues. Intent-based networking relies on artificial intelligence and machine learning to prescribe and perform routine tasks, set policies, respond to system events, and verify that goals and actions have been achieved.

Download Free Report Sample Now: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5593

Intent-based networking is a declarative network operation model. It contrasts with traditional imperative networking, which requires network engineers to specify the sequence of actions needed on individual network elements and creates significant potential for error.

The growth of this market is attributed to the increasing complexity of networks, growing demand for network agility and efficiency, and increasing need for robust network security and compliance. Additionally, the growing adoption of AI and machine learning and increasing cloud-based networking are expected to create market growth opportunities. However, the lack of standardization restrains the growth of this market. The complexity of deployment and integration is a major challenge for the players operating in this market. Increasing use of intent-based automation to edge networks and remote locations is the latest trend in the market.

The global intent-based networking market is segmented by offering (solutions and services), deployment mode (on-premise deployments and cloud-based deployments), organization size (large and small & medium-sized enterprises), application (network automation & orchestration, policy enforcement & security, dynamic network optimization, network monitoring & analytics, and network policy compliance & governance), end user (CSPs, data centers, and enterprises (IT & telecommunications, manufacturing, government & public sector, retail, BFSI, healthcare & life sciences, education, energy & utilities, media & entertainment, and other end-use industries), and geography (Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa). The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyses the market at the country and regional levels.

Based on offering, the global intent-based networking market is broadly segmented into solutions and services. In 2023, the solutions segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global intent-based networking market. The growth of this segment is attributed to the increasing adoption of intent-based networking solutions by organizations to attract more customers and clients. These solutions use various technologies and tools to translate business objectives into specific network configurations, automate repetitive tasks, and improve overall network efficiency. Additionally, increasing R&D investments and the rising demand for dynamic connectivity among communication service providers drive the growth of this segment. However, the services segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The segment’s rapid growth is driven by enterprises’ growing requirements for network integration and key market players’ emphasis on providing advanced network automation professional services.

Have Any Query? Ask To Analyst: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=5593

Based on deployment mode, the global intent-based networking market is broadly segmented into on-premise and cloud-based. In 2023, the on-premise segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global intent-based networking market. However, the cloud-based segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The segment’s high growth is driven by enterprises’ surging need to manage complex network requirements and reduce infrastructures’ initial and operating expenses and their increasing investments in network infrastructure expansion with cloud deployment.

Based on organization size, the global intent-based networking market is broadly segmented into large and small & medium-sized enterprises. In 2023, the small & medium-sized enterprises segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global intent-based networking market. The growth of this segment is attributed to the SMEs’ rising need to create agile, secure, and efficient work environments and the growing demand for intent-based networking solutions among SMEs operating in the education, retail, healthcare, manufacturing, government, and manufacturing sectors. This segment is also projected to record the higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on application, the global intent-based networking market is broadly segmented into network automation & orchestration, policy enforcement & security, dynamic network optimization, network monitoring & analytics, and network policy compliance & governance. In 2023, the network monitoring & analytics segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global Intent-based networking market. The growth of this segment is attributed to the increasing use of network monitoring among organizations to identify and resolve issues promptly, growing demand for network monitoring tools demand for enhanced overall network security and increasing demand for highly reliable and scalable network monitoring solutions.

However, the network automation & orchestration segment is projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Quick Buy – Intent-based Networking Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast (2023-2030), Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/53537662

Based on end user, the global intent-based networking market is broadly segmented into CSPs, data centers, and enterprises. In 2023, the data centers segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global intent-based networking market. However, the enterprises segment is projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The enterprises segment is further sub-segmented into IT & telecommunications, manufacturing, government & public sector, retail, BFSI, healthcare & life sciences, education, energy & utilities, media & entertainment, and Other End-use Industries. The segment’s rapid growth is driven by the rising demand for intent-based networking solutions and increasing deployments of network automation solutions across enterprises.

Based on geography, the intent-based networking market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2023, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global intent-based networking market. The large share of the North America market is attributed to the larger and more established sales force for network automation solutions, service providers’ initiatives towards network automation, and increasing demand for data center and IT infrastructure automation.

Moreover, the market in Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing deployment of SDN and NFV by enterprises in Asia-Pacific and rising demand for a broad range of value-added network services are the major factors contributing to the growth of the Asia-Pacific market.

The key players operating in the global intent-based networking market are Arista Networks, Inc. (U.S), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Juniper Networks, Inc (U.S.), Fortinet, Inc. (U.S.), VMware, Inc. (U.S.), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (U.S.), Nokia Corporation (Finland), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), IBM Corporation(U.S.), Anuta Networks International LLC (U.S.), NetBrain Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Forward Networks, Inc. (U.S.), Gluware, Inc. (U.S.), NetYCE BV (Netherlands), AppViewX (U.S.), and Itential (U.S.).

To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/intent-based-networking-market-5593

Scope of the Report:

Intent-based Networking Market Assessment—by Offering

Solutions

Services

Intent-based Networking Market Assessment—by Deployment Mode

On-premise Deployments

Cloud-based Deployments

Intent-based Networking Market Assessment—by Organization Size

Small & Medium-sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Intent-based Networking Market Assessment—by Application

Network Monitoring & Analytics

Dynamic Network Optimization

Network Automation & Orchestration

Policy Enforcement & Security

Network Policy Compliance & Governance

Intent-based Networking Market Assessment—by End User

Data Centers

Enterprises BFSI IT & Telecommunications Media & Entertainment Manufacturing Healthcare & Life Sciences Retail Government & Public Sector Education Energy & Utilities Other End-Use Industries

CSPs

Intent-based Networking Market Assessment —by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand Indonesia Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Netherlands Rest of Europe

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa UAE Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



Request Free Report Sample Now: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/request-sample-report/cp_id=5593

Related Reports:

Network Security Firewall Market by Type (Unified Threat Management, Next-generation Firewall), Component (Solution, Services), Deployment (On-premise, Cloud), Industry Size (SME, Large Enterprises), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/network-security-firewall-market-5065

Managed Network Services Market by Service Type, Organization Size, Deployment Mode, Industry Vertical (BFSI, Retail & E-commerce, IT & Telecommunications, Manufacturing, Government, and Education), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2030

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/managed-network-services-market-5439

Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market by Component, Organization Size, Deployment Mode, End User (Communication Service Providers, Data Centers, and Enterprises), and Geography—Global Forecast to 2029

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/software-define-wide-area-network-market-5385

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze, and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.