Golf Ball Market Set to Soar Past USD 16.21 Billion by 2030

Westford,USA, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Golf Ball market , increasing adoption of personalized and custom-fit golf balls, emergence of high-performance multi-layered golf balls, technological advancements in golf ball materials and designs, rising popularity of softer compression golf balls, expansion of the women's golf ball market, integration of smart and connected technologies in golf balls, emphasis on distance and accuracy in golf ball performance, shift towards lower spin golf balls, growing online sales and e-commerce platforms for golf balls are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

A golf ball is a small, hard, dimpled ball used in the game of golf. It is typically made of a rubber core surrounded by a thin layer of plastic. The dimples on the ball help to reduce air resistance, which allows the ball to fly farther.

Prominent Players in Golf Ball Market

Titleist

Callaway

TaylorMade

Bridgestone

Srixon

Wilson

PING

Nike

Top-Flite

Vice

Snell

Kirkland Signature

Maxfli

Pinnacle

Tour Edge

Adams Golf

Wilson Staff

Cleveland Golf

Cobra Golf

Honma

Mizuno

Two-piece Golf Balls Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Two-piece Golf ball dominated the global market owing to their high versatility. It is also suitable for a wide range of golfers, including beginners, casual players, and those with slower swing speeds. Their forgiving nature and lower compression make them easier to control and provide better distance for players with varying skill levels. This wide user base contributes to the dominance of two-piece golf balls in the market.

Amature golfers is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, the amateur golfer is the leading segment due to the larger user base. In addition, they tend to have a consistent need for golf balls. As they regularly play and practice the sport, they require a steady supply of balls to maintain their game. This continuous demand for golf balls from amateur golfers ensures a consistent flow of sales in the market.

North America is the leading Market Due to The Popularity of Golf

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets with a huge golfing culture. The United States has a strong economy with high disposable income levels among its population. This enables consumers to afford golf-related products and engage in the sport regularly, including the purchase of golf balls. The economic factors contribute to the dominance of the market in the region.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Golf Ball market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavors to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Golf Ball.

Key Developments in Golf Ball Market

OnCore Golf launched New ELIXR. The 2022 ELIXR provides golfers with perimeter weighting for greater accuracy and reduced side spin off the driver. A unique polybutadiene core delivers outstanding coefficient of restitution (CoR) for higher ball speed, resulting in more carry and roll.

