Dassault Systèmes: disclosure of trading in own shares

VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France — August 28, 2023

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

(Repurchase program decided by the General Meeting of Shareholders of May 24, 2023)

Issuer: Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA)

Type of securities: Ordinary shares

Period: August 21 to August 22, 2023

Detailed information (presentation by day and by market and transaction-by-transaction details) can be consulted on the website of Dassault Systèmes: https://investor.3ds.com/regulated-information/permanent-information

Presentation of the trading in own shares by day and by market

Name of issuer Identification code of the issuer Date of trading Identification code of the financial instrument Daily total volume

(in number of shares) Daily weighted average acquisition price of the shares* Market DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 21-Aug-23 FR0014003TT8 166 328 35,7305 XPAR DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 21-Aug-23 FR0014003TT8 115 220 35,7190 DXE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 21-Aug-23 FR0014003TT8 13 147 35,7269 TQE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 21-Aug-23 FR0014003TT8 28 500 35,7192 AQE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 22-Aug-23 FR0014003TT8 154 418 36,0955 XPAR DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 22-Aug-23 FR0014003TT8 99 857 36,0977 DXE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 22-Aug-23 FR0014003TT8 10 000 36,0885 TQE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 22-Aug-23 FR0014003TT8 20 000 36,0867 AQE

(*)The weighted average unit price is a rounded price

Declarations related to crossing of threshold must be sent to:

Dassault Systèmes, Investor Relations Service, 10, rue Marcel Dassault, CS 40501, 78946 Vélizy-Villacoublay Cedex (France). E-mail address: Investors@3ds.com

