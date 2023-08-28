Dassault Systèmes: disclosure of trading in own shares

Press Release
VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France — August 28, 2023
DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
(Repurchase program decided by the General Meeting of Shareholders of May 24, 2023)
Issuer: Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA)
Type of securities: Ordinary shares
Period: August 21 to August 22, 2023
Detailed information (presentation by day and by market and transaction-by-transaction details) can be consulted on the website of Dassault Systèmes: https://investor.3ds.com/regulated-information/permanent-information
Presentation of the trading in own shares by day and by market
|Name of issuer
|Identification code of the issuer
|Date of trading
|Identification code of the financial instrument
|Daily total volume
(in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average acquisition price of the shares*
|Market
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|21-Aug-23
|FR0014003TT8
|166 328
|35,7305
|XPAR
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|21-Aug-23
|FR0014003TT8
|115 220
|35,7190
|DXE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|21-Aug-23
|FR0014003TT8
|13 147
|35,7269
|TQE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|21-Aug-23
|FR0014003TT8
|28 500
|35,7192
|AQE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|22-Aug-23
|FR0014003TT8
|154 418
|36,0955
|XPAR
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|22-Aug-23
|FR0014003TT8
|99 857
|36,0977
|DXE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|22-Aug-23
|FR0014003TT8
|10 000
|36,0885
|TQE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|22-Aug-23
|FR0014003TT8
|20 000
|36,0867
|AQE
(*)The weighted average unit price is a rounded price
Declarations related to crossing of threshold must be sent to:
Dassault Systèmes, Investor Relations Service, 10, rue Marcel Dassault, CS 40501, 78946 Vélizy-Villacoublay Cedex (France). E-mail address: Investors@3ds.com
