Dassault Systèmes: disclosure of trading in own shares

VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, FranceAugust 28, 2023

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
(Repurchase program decided by the General Meeting of Shareholders of May 24, 2023)

Issuer: Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA)
Type of securities: Ordinary shares
Period: August 21 to August 22, 2023

Detailed information (presentation by day and by market and transaction-by-transaction details) can be consulted on the website of Dassault Systèmes: https://investor.3ds.com/regulated-information/permanent-information

Presentation of the trading in own shares by day and by market

Name of issuerIdentification code of the issuerDate of tradingIdentification code of the financial instrumentDaily total volume
(in number of shares)		Daily weighted average acquisition price of the shares*Market
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8621-Aug-23FR0014003TT8166 32835,7305XPAR
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8621-Aug-23FR0014003TT8115 22035,7190DXE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8621-Aug-23FR0014003TT813 14735,7269TQE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8621-Aug-23FR0014003TT828 50035,7192AQE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8622-Aug-23FR0014003TT8154 41836,0955XPAR
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8622-Aug-23FR0014003TT899 85736,0977DXE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8622-Aug-23FR0014003TT810 00036,0885TQE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8622-Aug-23FR0014003TT820 00036,0867AQE

(*)The weighted average unit price is a rounded price

Declarations related to crossing of threshold must be sent to:
Dassault Systèmes, Investor Relations Service, 10, rue Marcel Dassault, CS 40501, 78946 Vélizy-Villacoublay Cedex (France). E-mail address: Investors@3ds.com  

