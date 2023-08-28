Town of Wasaga Beach Giving Away Free Backstage Passes to Meet the Bands at Annual Memories of Summer Music Festival this Weekend Featuring Carpet Frogs and Canadian Rock Legends, April Wine

Town of Wasaga Beach, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WASAGA BEACH – The Town of Wasaga Beach is gearing up to launch its annual Memories of Summer music festival this Sunday, September 3, featuring the Carpet Frogs and Canadian rock legends, April Wine. To help celebrate, the Town is giving away free backstage passes to two lucky people who purchase VIP tickets online, before midnight on Thursday August 31st.

The random draw will be held at noon on Friday, September 1st and the winners will be announced on Rock 95 and through the Town’s corporate and special events social media channels later that day and each day until April Wine takes the stage on April 3rd

The annual Memories of Summer takes place at the Town’s iconic Beach Area 1 and its famous beach. Featuring live performances by the Carpet Frogs, best known for their time touring with Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings and performing on Canada's Walk of Fame, Juno Awards, Live 8 Canada, SOCAN Awards, and more – followed by headliners, April Wine, on the eve of being inducted into the Canadian Walk of Fame,

Enjoy family-friendly activities, beachfront shops, restaurants and food trucks – and live music. Sunday’s concert will be followed by a spectacular fireworks show shortly after 10pm.

Plan ahead

Heading into the last long weekend of summer – the busiest of the season – the Town is reminding residents and visitors to expect a higher than usual amount of traffic and to plan ahead and budget extra time and patience to travel in and around Wasaga Beach and to get downtown to Beach Area 1.

Residents and visitors are also advised to expect a higher than usual police presence. The Town is prepared and coordinating with the OPP and other law enforcement partners to ensure there is a plan in place that will keep residents and visitors safe and informed throughout the weekend.

“Wasaga Beach is a safe, fun community and every summer we welcome millions of visitors from far and wide,” said Mayor Brian Smith. “We have an incredible weekend planned. We welcome everyone who visits Wasaga Beach to have fun, play and swim safely, and to respect our laws and the people who enforce them.”

“The Town’s Fire Department, municipal law enforcement officers, Simcoe County first responders, provincial park wardens and OPP detachment are working together to ensure this long weekend, and this summer, continues to be safe and fun for everyone,” Smith added.

The OPP are urging residents and visitors to “get out and enjoy the summer festivities, obey the law, and respect the community,” said Inspector Leah Gilfoy of the Huronia West OPP, “we are proud to be coordinating with our municipalities, other emergency services partners and the community to ensure a safe last long weekend of summer for all to enjoy.”

Quick facts

Wasaga Beach is the longest freshwater beach in the world. Each year, the Town welcomes over 2 million visitors.

The Labour Day long weekend, also the last long weekend of summer, is one of the busiest. Stay informed about road closures, traffic diversion and traffic calming measures that may take effect by following the Town’s Twitter and Facebook channels.

Town Hall and facilities will be closed to respect the Labour Day statutory holiday on Monday September 4.

Safety is everyone’s responsibility. As always, if you witness any illegal activity please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or in an emergency dial 911.

