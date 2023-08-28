Associa Northern California-Roseville Hosts Fundraiser For Associa Cares Charitable Organization

ROSEVILLE, Calif., Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Northern California - Roseville (ANC), a leading provider of community management services throughout Sacramento and Northern California, recently hosted a charity “speed-networking” event to raise funds benefiting Associa’s affiliate charity, Associa Cares, which helps families and communities in need as a result of natural and man-made disasters. A total of 43 vendor partners and 48 Associa team members took part in the event.

Attending vendor partners had the opportunity to meet with a wide range of branch leaders, portfolio managers, community managers, assistant managers, and maintenance supervisors serving Associa-managed communities throughout Monterey Bay, Silicon Valley, San Francisco/East Bay, Northern San Joaquin Valley, and Sacramento. It was an excellent opportunity to directly market their respective companies and services to managers who collectively request proposals for millions of dollars in services every year.

“Our branch offices serve a wide swath of Northern California, where unfortunately, too many families and individuals require a helping hand,” said Associa Northern California Branch President Scott Hubbard, CMCA®, AMS®. “Thanks to the generosity and support of our team members and vendor partners, we’re proud to be able to make a measurable difference in the lives of these people and the communities in which they live.”

About Associa

With more than 275 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for more than 6.5 million residents worldwide. Our 14,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 44 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

Attachment