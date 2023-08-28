ClearStar Achieves ISO 27701:2019 Certification for Privacy Information Management System (PIMS)

ALPHARETTA, Georgia, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClearStar Inc. (“ClearStar”), an industry leader in background checks, drug testing, and occupational health screening, today announced that it has received ISO 27701:2019 certification for its Privacy Information Management System (PIMS).

ISO/IEC 27701:2019 is a privacy extension to the ISO/IEDC 27001:2013 Information security standard that is published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), the world’s largest developer of voluntary international standards, and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC).

ClearStar’s certification was issued on the successful completion of a formal audit process by A-LIGN, an independent certification body based in the United States that is accredited by the ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB). This certification is evidence that ClearStar has met rigorous international standards in ensuring the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of personally identifiable information (PII) used in the workforce screening process.

A-LIGN found ClearStar to have technical controls in place and formalized Privacy and Information Technology (IT) security policies and procedures. ClearStar has implemented several security measures and countermeasures that protect it from unauthorized access or compromise of PII and IT personnel were found to be conscientious and knowledgeable in best practices.

“This milestone not only solidifies our position of protecting personally identifiable information but also underscores our unwavering dedication to upholding the highest standards of data privacy and security. We continue to prioritize the trust and confidence our clients place in our services, and ensuring data protection remains at the heart of our operations,” said Damien Stewart, ClearStar Vice President of IT and Chief Information Security Officer (CISO).

In 2023, ClearStar was awarded recertifications of the ISO 27001:2013 standard for information security management system (ISMS) best practices as well as the ISO 27018:2019 security standard for the public cloud computing environment. These certifications confirm ClearStar’s best in class technical controls and formalized IT security policies and procedures are operating effectively.

About ClearStar

ClearStar is a leading global Human Resources technology company specializing in background checks, drug testing, and occupational health screening. A seven-time Inc. 5000 honoree and a founding member of the Professional Background Screening Association (PBSA), ClearStar has provided innovative technology solutions to businesses in the human capital management industry from its corporate offices in Alpharetta, Georgia, since 1995. To learn more about ClearStar, please visit www.clearstar.net.

