Global Clinical Laboratory Services Market Size to Reach USD 300.23 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anticipated to attain a value of USD 300.23 Billion by 2032, the global clinical laboratory services market is poised for steady advancement with a consistent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.2% across the forecast duration. This insightful analysis originates from Emergen Research. The driving force behind the escalating revenue within the market stems primarily from the heightened demand for swift and accurate disease diagnosis. The pivotal role that clinical laboratories play encompasses the crucial task of monitoring comorbidities, detecting complications, gauging the efficacy of treatments, and gauging the prevalence of ailments within the populace through early-stage detection.

Moreover, the market's revenue expansion is bolstered by the imperative of timely and precise ailment identification, a fact that permits prompt intervention to commence, effectively curbing the propagation of diseases to close contacts. This symbiotic relationship between early diagnosis and treatment stands as a potent catalyst for market growth throughout the projected timeline.

Clinical laboratories are presently grappling with a range of challenges that encompass workforce shortages, insufficient training for management, and internal discord. This situation is particularly pronounced in the United States, where a dearth of personnel is pervasive within most laboratories. A notable predicament for emerging laboratories is sourcing newly minted, highly skilled staff members who can be accommodated within budget constraints, especially as accomplished workers approach retirement age. This predicament often translates into an initial reliance on personnel possessing moderate to entry-level proficiency due to the scarcity of available talent.

This staffing scarcity contributes to additional predicaments such as overburdened employees and operational inefficiencies. Moreover, the commencement of medical laboratory ventures is frequently marked by staffing-related predicaments that can be mitigated by embracing clinical/medical laboratory consulting from the outset and enlisting the expertise of recruitment specialists.

Technological progressions are reshaping the landscape. Innovations like microfluidic circuits empower individuals to conduct self-diagnosis from the comfort of their homes, potentially exerting a limiting effect on the growth of market revenues. Additionally, the existence of regulatory frameworks for approvals introduces another dimension that might curtail market revenue expansion.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 217.53 Billion CAGR (2023-2032) 3.2% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 300.23 Billion Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019-2021 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends. Segments Covered Specialty, provider, application, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, Spain, BENELUX, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Spectra Laboratories, DaVita Inc., Eurofins Scientific, UNILABS, SYNLAB International GmbH, BioReference Health, LLC., and Sonic Healthcare Limited Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global clinical laboratory services market is fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective clinical laboratory services. Some major players included in the global clinical laboratory services market report are:

Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Spectra Laboratories

DaVita Inc.

Eurofins Scientific

UNILABS

SYNLAB International GmbH

BioReference Health, LLC

Sonic Healthcare Limited

Strategic Development

On 26 April 2023, Sonic Healthcare Limited announced the signing of contracts for the purchase of Medical Laboratories Duesseldorf (MLD), one of the top clinical laboratories in Duesseldorf, Germany's most populous state of North-Rhine Westphalia.

On 10 January 2023, Helix, the top population genomics as well as viral monitoring company, and Mayo Clinic Laboratories, a renowned reference lab, announced a fresh strategic alliance that will give biopharma customers accessibility to a broad joint laboratory offering for Research & Development (R&D) projects throughout the drug development lifecycle.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The clinical chemistry testing segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global clinical laboratory services market during the forecast period. This is owing to rising demand from the global population and technological advancements. Clinical chemistry laboratories generate over three million test results every year and offer testing for nearly 200 clinically significant components. The tests that are of high priority are performed using automated, high-capacity analyzers, ensuring continuous operation and rapid turnaround times.

The hospital-based laboratories segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global clinical laboratory services market during the forecast period. In acute-care hospitals and medical institutions, where 70% of clinical decisions are based on laboratory testing, one may get more extensive services. More basic testing services are provided by laboratories at medical offices, clinics, skilled nursing facilities, and long-term care facilities.

The Europe market is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global clinical laboratory services market during the forecast period. This is due to rising prevalence of target diseases and emphasis on early disease detection and increasing number of grants and research money, as well as public-private collaborations.

Emergen Research has segmented the global clinical laboratory services market on the basis of specialty, provider, application, and region:

Specialty Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Clinical Chemistry Testing Routine Chemistry Testing Endocrinology Chemistry Testing Therapeutic Drug Monitoring (TDM) Testing Specialized Chemistry Testing Others Microbiology Testing Infectious Disease Testing Transplant Diagnostic Testing Others Hematology Testing Immunology Testing Cytology Testing Genetic Testing Drug of Abuse Testing



Provider Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Independent and Reference Laboratories Hospital-based Laboratories Nursing and Physician Office-based Laboratories



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Bioanalytical & Lab Chemistry Services Toxicology Testing Services Cell & Gene Therapy Related Services Preclinical & Clinical Trial Related Services Drug Discovery & Development Related Services Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



