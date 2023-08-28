The Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market Is Set To Grow At A CAGR Of 9% With Increasing Surgical Procedures As Per The Business Research Company's Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company, the blood transfusion diagnostics market has witnessed remarkable growth, exemplified by a steady increase in market size from $3.65 billion in 2022 to $3.98 billion in 2023, showcasing a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. Projections indicate that this growth trajectory is set to continue, with the blood transfusion diagnostics market size expected to burgeon to $5.68 billion by 2027, fueled by a CAGR of 9.3%. The surge in patient numbers undergoing surgical procedures has necessitated the use of blood transfusion diagnostics to ensure safe and effective blood transfusions, mitigating the risk of infectious diseases and enhancing patient outcomes.



Approximately 310 million surgeries are performed annually, hence the role of blood transfusion diagnostics cannot be overstated. This critical practice involves screening blood before transfusion, safeguarding patients from potential infections and bolstering blood safety. By conducting meticulous nucleic acid amplification testing (NAAT/NAT), blood transfusion diagnostics providers such as BAG Health Care GmbH, Grifols, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., and others are ensuring not only increased efficiency but also reduced turnaround times for test results. This highly sensitive and specific technique facilitates the early detection of pathogens, such as viruses and bacteria, minimizing the window of infectious diseases.

A significant development in this blood transfusion diagnostics market is the recent licensing agreement between XCRP Diagnostic Inc. and Luminex Corporations. Through this agreement, Luminex has secured exclusive rights to integrate XCR Diagnostic's Xtreme Chain Reaction Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology into their future molecular diagnostic portfolio, further advancing the potential for accurate and swift diagnostics.

Geographically, North America has positioned itself as a frontrunner in the blood transfusion diagnostics market in 2022. Following closely is Western Europe, solidifying its status as the second-largest region within the blood transfusion diagnostics market. The comprehensive blood transfusion diagnostics market report encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa, providing an intricate understanding of the market's global footprint.

The global blood transfusion diagnostics market is structured along several key segments:

Type: The market bifurcates into Instruments and Kits, Reagents, and Other Types, catering to diverse diagnostic needs.





End User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Blood Banks, and Plasma Fractionation Companies constitute the spectrum of end users, demonstrating the market's broad applicability.





Technology: Various diagnostic techniques are employed, including Western Blot, ELISA, Nucleic Acid Amplification, Fluorescence Assay, and Rapid Test, each contributing to precise diagnostics.





Application: Blood Grouping and Disease Screening serve as fundamental applications, ensuring targeted and effective diagnostic outcomes.





The upward trajectory of the blood transfusion diagnostics market underscores the industry's commitment to innovation and patient safety. As surgical procedures and medical interventions continue to rise, the demand for advanced diagnostic measures will remain steadfast, driving continuous advancements in this dynamic sector.

