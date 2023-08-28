Retail And Wholesale Industry’s Trending Markets – By The Business Research Company

LONDON, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company's analysis, the retail and wholesale market is poised for remarkable growth, projected to expand to $99,195.76 billion by 2027, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.5%.



In this dynamic landscape, businesses are increasingly recognizing the critical role of data analytics in their operations. Retailers and wholesalers alike are embracing advanced data analytics strategies to fortify their management practices. Leveraging this technology, companies are elevating supply chain efficiency, optimizing operations to enhance customer engagement, and fostering brand loyalty.

Amidst these transformative trends, reports from The Business Research Company (TBRC) stand as invaluable resources for businesses operating within this industry. TBRC's comprehensive reports offer deep insights into market dynamics, trends, competitive landscapes, and technological advancements, equipping businesses with the intelligence they need to navigate this evolving retail and wholesale landscape effectively.

Explore The Business Research Company's top eleven market reports in the retail and wholesale industry:

1. E-Commerce Global Market Report 2023

Anticipated to expand at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.4%, the global e-commerce market is poised to reach a substantial market size of $4,902.06 billion by the year 2027.

The surge in internet penetration and the escalating adoption of smartphones are foreseen as pivotal drivers propelling the ascent of the e-commerce market.

2. Food And Beverages E-Commerce Global Market Report 2023

Anticipated to achieve a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.1%, the global food and beverages e-commerce market is projected to expand its market size to $140.42 billion by the year 2027.

The proliferation of smartphone users has provided a significant impetus to the worldwide sales of food and beverage (F&B) e-commerce. With smartphone users constituting the primary demographic of online shoppers within the F&B sector, the growing numbers among this group indicate the potential for a considerable upswing in online shopping for food and beverages.

3. Vending Machine Operators Global Market Report 2023

A prominent trend driving the vending machine operators market is the increasing emphasis placed by industry players on introducing innovative solutions. Companies are directing their efforts towards leveraging cutting-edge technologies, such as cashless payment systems, Internet of Things (IoT) integration, Artificial Intelligence (AI) applications, and big data analytics. These technologies are harnessed to elevate sales performance, enhance convenience for customers, and gather valuable insights into customer preferences. This strategic utilization of technology not only boosts productivity but also significantly elevates customer satisfaction levels.

4. Furniture And Home Furnishings Stores Global Market Report 2023

Augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) elevate customer experiences through interactive and personalized product connections. AR integrates real-time digital information into the user's surroundings, while VR creates a dynamic three-dimensional computer environment for exploration. This enables customers to grasp the product ownership experience. To enrich customer engagement, furniture and home furnishings companies should explore integrating virtual reality technology.

5. Automotive Wheel Global Market Report 2023

Foreseen to achieve a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.7%, the automotive wheel market is projected to expand to $49.71 billion by 2027.

The surge in vehicle production is anticipated to act as a driving force behind the expansion of the automotive wheel market.

6. Homeware Global Market Report 2023

The homeware market is witnessing a notable trend wherein homeware product manufacturers are actively utilizing social media platforms. Employing social media marketing strategies, these companies are establishing robust communities of dedicated brand supporters. This approach involves engaging not only with interior design-focused pioneers but also fostering partnerships with a wide array of social media influencers, thus creating a more diverse and impactful reach.

7. Luxury Hair Care Products Global Market Report 2023

Anticipated to achieve a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.1%, the luxury hair care products market is projected to expand to $29.44 billion by 2027.

The upward trajectory of the luxury hair care market is poised to receive a boost from the escalating prevalence of e-commerce platforms, which is expected to drive substantial growth in the industry.

8. Luxury Watch Global Market Report 2023

Foreseen to attain a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.8%, the luxury watch market is poised to expand to $49.68 billion by the year 2027.

The luxury watch market is set to experience substantial growth driven by increasing consumer inclination toward superior quality and premium watches within the luxury goods sector. This evolving consumer preference is expected to serve as a catalyst for the growth of the luxury watch market.

9. Medical Footwear Global Market Report 2023

Projected to achieve a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.6%, the medical footwear market is anticipated to reach $13.04 billion by 2027.

The rapid increase in the occurrence of foot-related conditions, including bunions & hallux valgus, plantar fasciitis, Achilles tendonitis, and arthritis, is playing a substantial role in driving the expansion of the medical footwear market.

10. Power Liftgate Global Market Report 2023

A significant trend gaining traction in the power liftgate market is the integration of advanced technology into power liftgate systems. This encompasses the development of smart and hands-free power liftgates, which operate through sensors, control units, and other functionalities, facilitating effortless opening and closing without the need for physical contact. Prominent market players are directing their efforts towards offering these technologically advanced power liftgates, aiming to expand their customer base and establish a stronger foothold in the market for increased business opportunities.

Anticipated to achieve a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.0%, the retail sourcing and procurement market is projected to expand to $8.21 billion by 2027.

The upward trajectory of the retail sourcing and procurement market is set to receive a significant push from the ongoing process of digitalization. This digital transformation is expected to drive substantial growth within the retail sourcing and procurement sector in the foreseeable future.

