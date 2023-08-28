Denim Jeans Market to Surpass 129.04 Billion by 2030 Drives Due to Growing Trend towards Casual Dressing

Westford,USA, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the growing trend towards casual dressing propels the denim jeans market . Denim jeans' versatility and comfort make them a preferred choice for various occasions, fueling their popularity across demographics.

Rising urbanization, especially in developing regions, influences the denim jeans market. Urban lifestyles embrace denim jeans as an essential element, amplifying demand. The need for stylish yet comfortable clothing contributes significantly to the market's expansion as urban populations increase.

Prominent Players in the Denim Jeans Market

Levi Strauss & Co.

PVH Corp.

VF Corporation

Kontoor Brands, Inc.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.

Hennes & Mauritz AB

Uniqlo Co. Ltd.

Zara (Inditex SA)

GAP Inc.

Diesel S.p.A.

Pepe Jeans

Replay S.p.A.

AG Adriano Goldschmied, Inc.

Lee Jeans

Wrangler

G-Star RAW C.V.

True Religion Apparel, Inc.

Citizens of Humanity LLC

J Brand

Lucky Brand

Online Segment is Expected to Grow the Market Due to Evolving Consumer Preferences

Online segment is rapidly gaining momentum as the fastest-growing category in the denim jeans market due to evolving consumer preferences. Online platforms offer convenience, wider choices, and ease of price comparison. The shift towards digital shopping, fueled by tech-savvy consumers seeking diverse styles and hassle-free transactions, has contributed significantly to the rapid expansion of this segment.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing segment in the global denim jeans market. With evolving fashion preferences and rising disposable incomes, the region witnesses surging demand for denim apparel. Expanding urbanization and a burgeoning youth population contribute significantly to the region's rapid market growth.

Apparel Stores Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to the Tactile Shopping Experience

The dominance of apparel stores segment in the denim jeans market is attributed to the tactile shopping experience. Shoppers can physically try on jeans, assess fabric quality, and receive personalized assistance. These brick-and-mortar stores connect customers and products, fostering trust and confident purchasing decisions. Their widespread presence and established customer base make them a pivotal force in the market.

North America emerged as a dominant denim jeans market due to its deeply ingrained denim culture and fashion trends. The region's strong consumer preference for denim, supported by established brands and a diverse market, solidifies its position as a key driver of the global market's growth.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the denim jeans market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavors to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in the Denim Jeans Market

In 2022,Levi’s has announced an exciting collaboration for denim enthusiasts. The brand is partnering with Nintendo’s Pokemon to launch a collection of co-branded clothing. Among the offerings is a denim tracker jacket adorned with designs featuring creatures such as Ekans, Mewtwo, Diglett, and Odisha.

Orta, a Turkish denim manufacturer, has recently unveiled a golden ratio guideline for harmonizing pre-and-post consumer recycled cotton with conventional fibers. This innovation attains an optimal equilibrium between these elements, resulting in top-tier denim advancements that retain the desired aesthetics, texture, and durability.

