Dialysis Market Size is projected to reach USD 147.65 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.10%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The primary function of the kidney is to eliminate excess fluid and waste from circulation. When the kidneys are not functioning properly, dialysis is employed to do this procedure. Waste substances like urea and creatinine are eliminated from circulation through artificial and natural semi-permeable membranes. Hemodialysis employs an artificial membrane to purify the blood, as opposed to peritoneal dialysis, which uses the peritoneum in the abdomen as a biologically semi-permeable membrane. The prevalence of end-stage renal diseases, incidences of diabetes and hypertension, and financing for the development of new technology are the main drivers influencing the expansion of the dialysis industry.
Rising Problems Relating to Kidney Transplants Drives the Global Market
Since the transplant procedure is thought to be foreign to the human body, kidney transplantation requires a large operation, a donor match, and a lifetime prescription of immunosuppressant medications to prevent body rejection against the organ. These drugs may harm patients' health by increasing the risk of diabetes, cancer, and severe infections. It is often not an option for a patient with a history of cancer, dementia, excessive obesity, or drug or alcohol addiction. Therefore, these traits make people less likely to choose a kidney transplant.
Patients' Preferences for Hemodialysis at Home Creates Tremendous Opportunities
Home hemodialysis (HHD) is a more suitable type of hemodialysis than in-center hemodialysis because of its patient-centeredness and efficiency (ICHD). Pharmaceutical businesses are anticipated to engage significantly in patient and clinician education regarding home dialysis over the next ten years due to the increasing popularity of HHD in several countries. This resurgence of home dialysis is attributed to the development of user-friendly operating systems like the NxStage System One equipment and ostensible studies showing better outcomes for patients getting HHD than those receiving ICHD. According to projections, this shift in consumer preferences will provide HHD with exciting new business opportunities, helping the dialysis market grow.
Report Scope
|Report Metric
|Details
|Market Size by 2030
|USD 147.65 billion
|Market Size in 2021
|USD 94.36 billion
|CAGR
|5.10%
|Historical Data
|2019-2020
|Base Year
|2021
|Forecast Period
|2022-2030
|Forecast Units
|Value (USD Billion)
|Report Coverage
|Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
|Segments Covered
|Type, Product and Service, End-User
|Geographies Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World
|Key Companies Profiled/Vendors
|Angiodynamics Inc., Asahi Kasei Corporation, Baxter International Inc., B Braun Melsungen Ag, Becton, Dickinson, and Company (C. R. Bard, Inc.), Diaverum Deutschland GMBH., Davita, Fresenius Se and Co. KGAA, Nikkiso Co. Ltd., and Nipro Corporation.
|Key Market Opportunities
|Changing Patients' Preferences for Hemodialysis at Home
Increasing Key Players' Market Strategies
|Key Market Drivers
|Increasing Renal Disease Cases
Problems Relating to Kidney Transplants
Regional Analysis
Asia-Pacific is the most significant shareholder in the global dialysis market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.10% during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific offers profitable potential for dialysis market players because of its sizeable population, various chronic and lifestyle diseases, and swift rise in ESRD prevalence. Chronic and lifestyle conditions like hypertension, diabetes, chronic glomerulonephritis, and autoimmune diseases are also common in Asia-Pacific, resulting in poor treatment outcomes. These conditions are caused by low gross domestic products in developing countries, inadequate funding for healthcare, and a higher percentage of patients living below the poverty line.
North America is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.80% during the forecast period. Due to renal diseases (mostly ESRD and CKD), greater public awareness of home dialysis, and the region's well-established healthcare infrastructure, it is projected that the region's dialysis industry will grow during the forecast period. Additionally, recent trends show a decrease in the hospitalization rate for dialysis patients with ESRD and CKD. A substantial portion of this was caused by increased awareness of at-home dialysis procedures and changes to local laws.
Europe is the second-largest market contributor to the global market because of the region's expanding patient population—including those with ESRD and CKD—high patient disposable income, stable healthcare infrastructure, and patients' high spending money. It is anticipated that the population affected by chronic renal diseases and the prevalence of ESRD disease will rise dramatically due to a shift in demographic patterns among the European population, where most individuals are getting older.
Key Highlights
- The global dialysis market size is projected to reach USD 147.65 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.10% during the forecast period (2022–2030).
- Based on type, the global dialysis market is bifurcated into hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis. The hemodialysis segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.01% during the forecast period.
- Based on products and services, the global dialysis market is bifurcated into equipment, consumables, dialysis drugs, and services. The services segment owns the highest market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.90% during the forecast period.
- Based on end-user, the global dialysis market is bifurcated into in-center dialysis and home dialysis. The in-center dialysis segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.00% during the forecast period.
- Asia-Pacific is the most significant shareholder in the global dialysis market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.10% during the forecast period.
Competitors in Dialysis Market
- Angiodynamics Inc.
- Asahi Kasei Corporation
- Baxter International Inc
- B Braun Melsungen Ag
- Becton
- Dickinson and Company (C. R. Bard Inc.)
- Diaverum Deutschland GMBH
- Davita
- Fresenius Se and Co. KGAA
- Nikkiso Co. Ltd
- Nipro Corporation
Segmentation of Dialysis Market
By Type
- Hemodialysis
- Peritoneal Dialysis
By Product and Service
- Equipment
- Consumables
- Dialysis Drugs
- Services
By End-User
- In-Center Dialysis
- Home Dialysis
By Regions
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
TABLE OF CONTENT
- EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- RESEARCH SCOPE & SEGMENTATION
- Research Objectives
- Market Definition
- Limitations & Assumptions
- Market Scope & Segmentation
- Currency & Pricing Considered
- MARKET OPPORTUNITY ASSESSMENT
-
- Emerging Regions / Countries
- Emerging Companies
- Emerging Applications / End Use
- Investment Landscape
- New Business Models / Revenue Streams
- TAM
- MARKET TRENDS
-
- Drivers
- Market Warning Factors
- Latest Macro Economic Indicators
- Geopolitical Impact
- Human Factors
- Technology Factors
- MARKET ASSESSMENT
-
- Porters Five Forces Analysis
- Value Chain Analysis
- Sales And Distribution Channel Analysis
- Trade Analysis
- Average Pricing Analysis
- Patent Analysis
- M & A Agreements & Collabration Analysis
- Cost Structure Analysis
- ESG TRENDS
- GLOBAL DIALYSIS MARKET SIZE ANALYSIS
-
- Global Dialysis Market Introduction
- By Type
-
-
- Introduction
-
-
-
-
- Type By Value
-
-
-
-
- Hemodialysis
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Peritoneal Dialysis
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
- By Product And Service
-
-
- Introduction
-
-
-
-
- Product And Service By Value
-
-
-
-
- Equipment
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Consumables
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Dialysis Drugs
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Services
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
- By End-User
-
-
- Introduction
-
-
-
-
- End-User By Value
-
-
-
-
- In-Center Dialysis
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Home Dialysis
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
- NORTH AMERICA MARKET ANALYSIS
-
- Introduction
- By Type
-
-
- Introduction
-
-
-
-
- Type By Value
-
-
-
-
- Hemodialysis
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Peritoneal Dialysis
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
- By Product And Service
-
-
- Introduction
-
-
-
-
- Product And Service By Value
-
-
-
-
- Equipment
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Consumables
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Dialysis Drugs
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Services
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
- By End-User
- Introduction
- By End-User
-
-
-
- End-User By Value
-
-
-
-
- In-Center Dialysis
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Home Dialysis
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
- U.S.
-
-
- By Type
-
-
-
-
- Introduction
- Type By Value
- Hemodialysis
- By Value
- Peritoneal Dialysis
- By Value
- Introduction
-
-
-
-
- By Product And Service
-
-
-
-
- Introduction
- Product And Service By Value
- Equipment
- By Value
- Consumables
- By Value
- Dialysis Drugs
- By Value
- Services
- By Value
- Introduction
-
-
-
-
- By End-User
-
-
-
-
- Introduction
- End-User By Value
- In-Center Dialysis
- By Value
- Home Dialysis
- By Value
- Introduction
-
-
-
- Canada
- EUROPE MARKET ANALYSIS
-
- Introduction
- By Type
-
-
- Introduction
-
-
-
-
- Type By Value
-
-
-
-
- Hemodialysis
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Peritoneal Dialysis
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
- By Product And Service
-
-
- Introduction
-
-
-
-
- Product And Service By Value
-
-
-
-
- Equipment
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Consumables
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Dialysis Drugs
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Services
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
- By End-User
-
-
- Introduction
-
-
-
-
- End-User By Value
-
-
-
-
- In-Center Dialysis
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Home Dialysis
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
- U.K.
-
-
- By Type
-
-
-
-
- Introduction
- Type By Value
- Hemodialysis
- By Value
- Peritoneal Dialysis
- By Value
- Introduction
-
-
-
-
- By Product And Service
-
-
-
-
- Introduction
- Product And Service By Value
- Equipment
- By Value
- Consumables
- By Value
- Dialysis Drugs
- By Value
- Services
- By Value
- Introduction
-
-
-
-
- By End-User
-
-
-
-
- Introduction
- End-User By Value
- In-Center Dialysis
- By Value
- Home Dialysis
- By Value
- Introduction
-
-
-
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic
- Benelux
- Rest Of Europe
- APAC MARKET ANALYSIS
-
- Introduction
- By Type
-
-
- Introduction
-
-
-
-
- Type By Value
-
-
-
-
- Hemodialysis
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Peritoneal Dialysis
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
- By Product And Service
-
-
- Introduction
-
-
-
-
- Product And Service By Value
-
-
-
-
- Equipment
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Consumables
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Dialysis Drugs
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Services
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
- By End-User
-
-
- Introduction
-
-
-
-
- End-User By Value
-
-
-
-
- In-Center Dialysis
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Home Dialysis
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
- China
-
-
- By Type
-
-
-
-
- Introduction
- Type By Value
- Hemodialysis
- By Value
- Peritoneal Dialysis
- By Value
- Introduction
-
-
-
-
- By Product And Service
-
-
-
-
- Introduction
- Product And Service By Value
- Equipment
- By Value
- Consumables
- By Value
- Dialysis Drugs
- By Value
- Services
- By Value
- Introduction
-
-
-
-
- By End-User
-
-
-
-
- Introduction
- End-User By Value
- In-Center Dialysis
- By Value
- Home Dialysis
- By Value
- Introduction
-
-
-
- Korea
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- South East Asia
- Rest Of Asia-Pacific
- MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA MARKET ANALYSIS
-
- Introduction
- By Type
-
-
- Introduction
-
-
-
-
- Type By Value
-
-
-
-
- Hemodialysis
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Peritoneal Dialysis
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
- By Product And Service
-
-
- Introduction
-
-
-
-
- Product And Service By Value
-
-
-
-
- Equipment
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Consumables
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Dialysis Drugs
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Services
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
- By End-User
-
-
- Introduction
-
-
-
-
- End-User By Value
-
-
-
-
- In-Center Dialysis
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Home Dialysis
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
- UAE
-
-
- By Type
-
-
-
-
- Introduction
- Type By Value
- Hemodialysis
- By Value
- Peritoneal Dialysis
- By Value
- Introduction
-
-
-
-
- By Product And Service
-
-
-
-
- Introduction
- Product And Service By Value
- Equipment
- By Value
- Consumables
- By Value
- Dialysis Drugs
- By Value
- Services
- By Value
- Introduction
-
-
-
-
- By End-User
-
-
-
-
- Introduction
- End-User By Value
- In-Center Dialysis
- By Value
- Home Dialysis
- By Value
- Introduction
-
-
-
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Nigeria
- Rest Of MEA
- LATAM MARKET ANALYSIS
-
- Introduction
- By Type
-
-
- Introduction
-
-
-
-
- Type By Value
-
-
-
-
- Hemodialysis
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Peritoneal Dialysis
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
- By Product And Service
-
-
- Introduction
-
-
-
-
- Product And Service By Value
-
-
-
-
- Equipment
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Consumables
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Dialysis Drugs
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Services
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
- By End-User
-
-
- Introduction
-
-
-
-
- End-User By Value
-
-
-
-
- In-Center Dialysis
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Home Dialysis
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
- Brazil
-
-
- By Type
-
-
-
-
- Introduction
- Type By Value
- Hemodialysis
- By Value
- Peritoneal Dialysis
- By Value
- Introduction
-
-
-
-
- By Product And Service
-
-
-
-
- Introduction
- Product And Service By Value
- Equipment
- By Value
- Consumables
- By Value
- Dialysis Drugs
- By Value
- Services
- By Value
- Introduction
-
-
-
-
- By End-User
-
-
-
-
- Introduction
- End-User By Value
- In-Center Dialysis
- By Value
- Home Dialysis
- By Value
- Introduction
-
-
-
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Chile
- Colombia
- Rest Of LATAM
- COMPETITIVE ASSESSMENT
-
- Adoption Matrix
- Dialysis Market Share By Manufacturers
- Dialysis Market Ranking By Revenue For Manufacturers
- Average Price By Manufacturers
- Vendor Footprint Analysis
- MARKET PLAYERS ASSESSMENT
-
- Angiodynamics Inc
-
-
- Overview
- Business Information
- Revenue
- ASP
- Gross Margin
- Swot Analysis
- Recent Developmments
-
-
- Asahi Kasei Corporation
- Baxter International Inc
- B Braun Melsungen Ag
- Becton
- Dickinson, And Company (C. R. Bard, Inc.)
- Diaverum Deutschland GMBH
- Davita, Fresenius Se And Co. KGAA
- Nikkiso Co. Ltd
- Nipro Corporation
- RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
-
- Research Data
-
-
- Secondary Data
-
-
-
-
- Major Secondary Sources
- Key Data From Secondary Sources
-
-
-
-
- Primary Data
-
-
-
-
- Key Data From Primary Sources
- Breakdown Of Primaries
-
-
-
-
- Secondary And Primary Research
-
-
-
-
- Key Industry Insights
-
-
-
- Market Size Estimation
-
-
- Bottom-Up Approach
- Top-Down Approach
- Market Projection
-
-
- Research Assumptions
-
-
- Assumptions
-
-
- Limitations
- Risk Assessment
- APPENDIX
-
- Discussion Guide
- Customization Options
- Related Reports
- DISCLAIMER
Recent Development
- In April 2022, Acute Pulmonary Embolism Extraction Trial with the AlphaVac System (APEX-AV), a new clinical study aimed at evaluating the effectiveness and safety of their AlphaVac Multipurpose Mechanical Aspiration (MMA) F1885 System in the treatment of acute pulmonary emboli, was launched by AngioDynamics, Inc., a cutting-edge and revolutionary medical technology firm dedicated to improving cancer treatment options, re-establishing healthy blood flow in the body's vascular system, and (PE).
- In April 2022, AngioDynamics, Inc., a pioneering and game-changing medical technology company dedicated to improving patient quality of life, enhancing cancer treatment options, and restoring healthy blood flow in the body's vascular system, announced the beginning of a new clinical study examining the use of their Auryon Atherectomy System to treat calcified lesions in below the knee arteries. The Midwest Cardiovascular Research Foundation will carry out the investigator-initiated experiment under the direction of Principal Investigator Dr. Nicolas Shammas.
News Media
Global Dialysis Market Grows Steadily at a CAGR of 5.10%
Electrodialysis Systems Market Experiences Significant Growth to Value of 613 Million By 2030
Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Kidney Diseases Globally to Support Growth of Hemodialysis Market
