Innofactor Plc: Share Repurchase 28.8.2023

Espoo, FINLAND

In the Helsinki Stock Exchange  
   
Trade date          28.8.2023 
Bourse trade        Buy 
Share                 IFA1V 
Amount            6 000Shares
Average price/ share   1,1500EUR
Total cost           6 900,00EUR
   
   
Innofactor Plc now holds a total of 114 150 shares
including the shares repurchased on 28.8.2023 
   
   
On behalf of Innofactor Plc  
   
Nordea Bank Oyj  
   
Janne Sarvikivi          Sami Huttunen 
   
Additional information:  
Sami Ensio, CEO  
Innofactor Plc  
Tel. +358 50 584 2029  
sami.ensio@innofactor.com  
   
www.innofactor.com  
   
   
   
   
   

Innofactor_28.8_trades