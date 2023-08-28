MT Højgaard Holding A/S: Competition authorities approve sale of Scandi Byg

MT Højgaard Holding A/S and Nordic Wood Industries A/S have today received final approval by the competition authorities of the sale of Scandi Byg A/S to Nordic Wood Industries A/S, and the conditions for completion of the sale as of 31 December 2023 as planned are thus met.

As described in company announcement no. 10/2023 from 5 July 2023, the sales price will be established when the transaction is completed but is still expected to amount to approximately DKK 30 million.

The divestment of Scandi Byg will not affect MT Højgaard Holding’s 2023 outlook as Scandi Byg is classified as discontinuing activities and thus not included in group revenue and operating profit. Guidance is thus unchanged, and revenue is expected at the level of DKK 9.0-9.5 billion with operating profit of DKK 200-225 million before special items and potential value adjustments.

The divestment is part of MT Højgaard Holding’s strategic focus on the Danish core business comprising the 100% owned business units MT Højgaard Danmark, Enemærke & Petersen and MT Højgaard Property Development. A controlled scale-down of the activities in MT Højgaard International is being completed to support this focus.

