Antti Rokala appointed Innofactor’s CFO

Innofactor Plc Stock Exchange Release – Changes board/management/auditors, on August 28, 2023, at 18:30 Finnish time

Innofactor's Board of Directors has appointed Antti Rokala as CFO for Innofactor Group as of January 2, 2024. At the moment, Mr. Rokala is working as group CFO at the educational company YrkesAkademin in Stockholm. Previously, Rokala has worked in several financial management and leadership positions for the elevator company Schindler, for example as Nordic CFO. M.Sc. Rokala will become a member of Innofactor's Executive Board and report to CEO Sami Ensio.

”I look forward to my new position at Innofactor. I believe that with my versatile experience, I’ll be able to support Innofactor's business management and help Innofactor continue on the road of profitable growth,” says Antti Rokala.

"I am very pleased to have Antti join our team. He has exactly the right kind of pragmatic know-how and experience in financial management in a listed company in the Nordics. I am convinced that in his role as CFO, Antti can further develop Innofactor's financial management functions and practices and support Innofactor's business management to achieve our goals," says Innofactor's CEO Sami Ensio.

Espoo, August 28, 2023

Innofactor has the widest solution offering and leading know-how in the Microsoft ecosystem in the Nordics. Innofactor has about 600 enthusiastic and motivated top specialists in Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Norway. The Innofactor Plc share is listed in the technology section of the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki Oy.