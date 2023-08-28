August 28, 2023

News release

BioPorto to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK and BOSTON, MA, August 28, 2023, (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioPorto A/S (BioPorto or Company) (CPH:BIOPOR) today announced that the management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

HC Andersen Capital Life Science Seminar (virtual), August 31, 2023

H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference (in-person and virtual), September 11-13, 2023

Event and Registration Details

HC Anders e n Capital Life Science Seminar

Location: Virtual

Date: August 31, 2023, 12:00 PM CET / 6:00 AM ET

To register for the conference please visit:

https://www.inderes.dk/videos/life-science-seminar

H . C . Wainwright & Co. 25 th Annual Global Investment Conference

Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York City and virtual

Dates: September 11-13, 2023

To register for the conference and request a one-on-one meeting with management please visit:

https://hcwevents.com/annualconference/

For investor inquiries, please contact

EU Investor Relations

Tim Eriksen

Zenith Advisory

P: +45 4529 0000

E: investor@bioporto.com

US Investor Relations

Ashley R. Robinson

LifeSci Advisors

P: +1 617 430 7577

E: arr@lifesciadvisors.com

About BioPorto

BioPorto is an in vitro diagnostics company focused on saving lives and improving the quality of life with actionable biomarkers – tools designed to help clinicians make changes in patient management. The Company uses its expertise in antibodies and assay development, as well as its platform for assay development, to create a pipeline of novel and compelling products that focus on conditions where there is significant unmet medical need, and where the Company’s tests can help improve clinical and economic outcomes for patients, providers, and the healthcare ecosystem.

The Company’s flagship product is The NGAL TestTM, which has been designed to aid in the risk assessment of Acute Kidney Injury (AKI), a common clinical syndrome that can have severe consequences, including significant morbidity and mortality, if not identified and treated early. With the aid of The NGAL Test, physicians can identify patients potentially at risk of AKI more rapidly than is possible with current standard of care measurements, enabling earlier intervention and more tailored patient management strategies. The NGAL Test is CE marked and registered in several countries worldwide.

BioPorto has facilities in Copenhagen, Denmark and Boston, MA, USA. The shares of BioPorto A/S are listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange. For more information visit www.bioporto.com.

