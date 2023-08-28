CoinW Presents as Silver Sponsor in Istanbul Blockchain Week to Back User Growth in the Region

Dubai, UAE, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoinW, the world-renowned digital assets exchange, has made its second debut at Istanbul Blockchain Week. As a silver sponsor of Eurasia’s largest blockchain event, CoinW has reached impressive cooperations to back its regional growth, including direct Turkish Lira deposit, KOL promotion, and top-tier trader live stream launching on CoinW.

As a significant market for CoinW’s global expansion, Turkey in general, Istanbul in particular has emerged as the go-to destination for web3 enthusiasts. According to current statistics, 35%-48% of Turkey’s population is informed of cryptocurrency, among which 16% of its population own cryptocurrency. As a result of that, the daily trading volume in the local market reached one million.

Through the sponsorship, CoinW aims to gain deeper penetration into the most active Turkish cryptocurrency market. The strategy of the world-leading exchange will cover a number of directions, including direct Turkish Lira Deposit; KOL tutorial content promotion; and prosperous Web3 projects incubation. In the coming month, CoinW’s regional team in Turkey will hold an offline meet-up, aiming at improving the Turkish region’s user experience on the CoinW trade platform. Additionally, the Turkish team has been seeking top-tier traders and the most experienced investors to conduct tutorial live streams on CoinW.

Notably, this is not the first time CoinW made its debut in the Turkish market. Since the establishment of its regional operation team in Istanbul, it successively sponsored the 2022 Istanbul Blockchain Week and hosted the 2023 CoinW Spotlight Global Tour New Year Event-Turkey Station. The ultimate goal of CoinW’s Turkish market strategy is to further lower entry thresholds into the crypto market, thus expanding investment opportunities for developing economies.