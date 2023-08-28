Global Thermal Printable Wristband Market Size is Projected to Surpass $2187.69 Mn Growth by 2030, Exhibit a CAGR of 6.27%

New York, NY, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Thermal Printable Wristband Market By Type (Adult Wristband, Child Wristband), By Application (Hospital, Amusement, Sports Events, Conference), And By Region - Global, And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

"According to the latest research study, the demand of global Thermal Printable Wristband Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 1347.25 million in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 2187.69 million market by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.27% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030."

What is Thermal Printable Wristband? How big is the Thermal Printable Wristband Industry?

Report Overview:

The global thermal printable wristband market size was worth around $ 1347.25 million in 2022 and is predicted to grow to around $ 2187.69 million by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 6.27% between 2023 and 2030.

Wristbands that can be printed on with a thermal printer are called thermal printable wristbands. These wristbands are built of specialised materials that allow for printing. It is common practice in the medical field to write patient information on their wrists, including names, medical record numbers, and other pertinent information. Because the thermal printing technique results in prints of a high quality and durability that are able to survive the rigours of regular use, it is a well-liked option for medical institutions such as clinics, hospitals, and other related establishments. Wristbands with thermal printing are a popular choice for venues and events that need a way to identify and keep track of guests.

Because these wristbands are constructed of thermal material, they may have the information printed directly on the band by using a thermal printer. Long-term use does not weaken or damage it since it is impervious to water and has a high resistance to wear and strain. They may also carry a variety of information, such as barcodes or identifying numbers, which can be used to monitor attendance, regulate access, and monitor other essential data. Wristbands that have been thermally printed are frequently used at concerts, entertainment festivals, and other major events where it is necessary to ensure attendees' safety and identification. In addition to this, it is a fantastic option for use in medical facilities, where accurate patient identification is essential.

Global Thermal Printable Wristband Market: Growth Factors

The market share is likely to increase as a result of rising technological advancements in healthcare and event management.

The developments made in the healthcare and event management industries are primarily responsible for the tremendous expansion the Thermal Printable Wristband market is now witnessing. These wristbands have emerged as very flexible and effective solutions for a variety of applications, offering advantages such as the capacity to be easily customised, their longevity, and their compatibility with thermal printers. Thermal wristbands that may be printed on play an important part in the identification and maintenance of patient information in the healthcare industry. These wristbands are gaining popularity in hospitals and other healthcare facilities as a means of enhancing patient safety, lowering the risk of medical errors, and increasing the effectiveness of workflow. Important patient information, such as name, medical record number, allergies, and treatment specifics, can be printed on the wristbands. Their resistance to water, chemicals, and general wear and tear ensures that critical patient information is preserved during the entirety of the patient's stay in the hospital, thereby reducing the likelihood of confusion and increasing the effectiveness of treatment methods.

Additionally, thermal printed wristbands have been gaining popularity in the events management industry, which has led to their increased use. For large events such as concerts, conferences, and festivals, the use of these wristbands as a ticketing and access control method is an efficient and effective solution. In order to prevent unauthorised access and counterfeiting, event organisers can use thermal printing technology to quickly print one-of-a-kind serial numbers, QR codes, and barcodes on attendees' wristbands. In addition, participants report that they are comfortable to wear for lengthy periods of time without affecting their look, which contributes to a favourable experience for users. For example, in March of 2022, Zebra Technologies purchased PDC BIG, the industry's preeminent supplier of thermally printing wristbands. Because to this acquisition, Zebra will be able to broaden its product offering and provide a solution that is more all-encompassing for the event management and healthcare applications markets.

The development of contactless technology is a primary factor propelling the tremendous expansion that the thermal printed wristband industry is witnessing. Thermal printable wristbands that are integrated with contactless characteristics have emerged as a versatile and efficient choice as many industries increasingly seek solutions to prioritise safety, expedite operations, and improve customer experiences.

The slowdown in market expansion can be attributed to the high initial investment.

The significant initial investment required in the thermal printing wristband industry is one of the primary factors holding the sector back. The large initial cost that must be incurred in order to use thermal printing technology can be a significant impediment for small business owners that have restricted and constrained budgets. In addition, the deployment of thermal printing technology may necessitate the employment of staff members who have received adequate training in order to successfully operate and maintain the printers. A duty that may be included in the initial investment is the hiring of specialists to do setup and installation. It is possible that the first investment in thermal printing technology will have an effect on the market during the forecast period. This may be the case for manufacturers who anticipate high growth or higher demand in the future.

Improving patient safety and operational efficiency in the healthcare industry will create new expansion opportunities for the global market.

The market for thermally printable wristbands has a substantial and opportune potential to meet a key need within the healthcare sector, specifically the increase of patient safety and operational efficiency. These wristbands provide a versatile solution that has the potential to ease the processes of patient identification, contributing to improved outcomes in healthcare. Accurate patient identification is essential to providing safe and efficient medical care in today's rapidly changing healthcare environment. Within hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare facilities, the unique capabilities of thermal printable wristbands have the potential to usher in a period of profound change regarding the administration of patient information. These wristbands considerably reduce the possibility of errors brought on by illegible handwriting or mistakes made during data input by permitting clear and legible printing of vital patient facts such as names, medical record numbers, and allergies. For example, in March 2022, TheraTag introduced a new range of thermal printable wristbands that were developed expressly for application in hospital environments. These wristbands were meant to facilitate patient identification. These wristbands come equipped with a wide range of characteristics, including as antibacterial properties, tamper-evident security features, and a choice of options for personalization.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 1347.25 million Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 2187.69 million CAGR Growth Rate 6.27% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players ZIH Corp., PDC BIG., National Ticket Co, Barcodes Inc, DO RFID TAG, Syndicate Group, Raco Industries, Zebra Technologies, Brady Corporation, Wristband Resources, MediTag, and others. Key Segment By Type, By Application, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Thermal Printable Wristband Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market for thermal printable wristbands is broken down into many submarkets depending on factors such as kind, application, and location.

The global market for thermally printable wristbands is divided into two categories, adult wristbands and child wristbands, depending on the type of product. Over the course of the projected period, it is anticipated that the adult wristband category would secure the biggest revenue share. The adult wristband market fulfils an essential requirement in a variety of different markets, most notably the healthcare market. Because of the ever-increasing priority placed on patient safety, hospitals and other healthcare facilities are continually searching for innovative patient identification methods. Adult wristbands that are equipped with thermal printing capabilities provide a way that is both flexible and efficient for precisely gathering and displaying the relevant medical information. This is of utmost importance in medical settings, where prompt and accurate identification is required to ensure that patients receive the appropriate level of care, drugs, and therapies.

The global market for thermally printable wristbands may be segmented into hospitals, amusement parks, sporting events, conferences, and other types of events according to the application. Over the course of the projected period, it is anticipated that the hospital segment will take the biggest revenue share. Wristbands with thermal printing are a useful tool for hospitals since they provide the easy identification of patients and their respective medical information. Patients do not need to worry about experiencing any discomfort while using these wristbands because they are both long-lasting and pleasant. In addition, cutting-edge technology ensures that the printing from the wrist is accurate and long-lasting, which enables medical professionals to easily and swiftly identify patient information such as their names, medical histories, allergies, or medications.

The global Thermal Printable Wristband market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Adult wristband

Child wristband

By Application

Hospital

Amusement

Sport events

Conference

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Thermal Printable Wristband market include -

ZIH Corp.

PDC BIG.

National Ticket Co

Barcodes Inc

DO RFID TAG

Syndicate Group

Raco Industries

Zebra Technologies

Brady Corporation

Wristband Resources

MediTag

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Thermal Printable Wristband market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 6.27% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Thermal Printable Wristband market size was valued at around US$ 1347.25 million in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 2187.69 million by 2030.

The Thermal Printable Wristband market is experiencing significant growth primarily due to healthcare and events management advancements. These wristbands have emerged as a versatile and efficient solutions for various applications, offering benefits like easy customization, durability, and compatibility with thermal printers.

Based on the type, the adult wristband is expected to capture the largest revenue share over the forecast period.

Based on the application, the hospital segment is expected to capture the largest revenue share over the forecast period.

Based on region, North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Thermal Printable Wristband industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Thermal Printable Wristband Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Thermal Printable Wristband Industry?

What segments does the Thermal Printable Wristband Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Thermal Printable Wristband Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Type, By Application, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

North America Is Expected To Dominate The Market During The Forecast Period

North America is expected to dominate the global thermal printable wristband market share during the forecast period owing to a large number of hospitals, entertainment, concerts, etc. in the region. Furthermore, the healthcare and hospitality industries majorly drive the demand for thermal printable wristbands in North America. In addition, the region has strict regulations for patient identification in hospitals, for which wristbands are an effective solution. In the hospitality sector, these wristbands are used for access control and cashless transactions.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate, owing to the rapidly developing healthcare sector, robust events industry, and the widespread adoption of contactless technology. In addition, government initiatives to promote the adoption of advanced authentication and security technology across the industry are also contributing to the growth of the thermal printed wristband market.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



