Full power for Garrido's new cluster in Portugal

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, announces the full commissioning of its new Portuguese cluster, Garrido, consisting of five solar power plants with a total capacity of 50.6 megawatts.

The construction of the Garrido project cluster, combining five power plants with a total capacity of 50.6 megawatts, was initiated in September 20221. It reached full capacity after a gradual commissioning process that began in March 20232. The initial kilowatt-hours were generated from the Vale Serrão site (2.4 megawatts), Pinhal Novo site (11.8 megawatts), and Alcochete site (23.8 megawatts). The remaining capacity, including the Oliveira de Frades site (1.2 megawatts) and Antuzede site (11.4 megawatts), has just been connected to the grid.

The entire cluster's capacity is secured through long-term Corporate Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs3), including one with the industrial company BA Glass, a European leader in the production of hollow glass for the beverage and agri-food sectors. The companies consuming the produced decarbonized electricity will contribute to avoiding the annual emission of 46,685 tonnes of CO 2 into the atmosphere.

"We are delighted to announce the full capacity of our Garrido cluster. Portugal is a pioneer in Europe, with a significant share of renewable energies in its energy mix. I thank all the teams for successfully delivering this cluster," says Sébastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia.

Next appointment: 1st half 2023 results, on September 27th (before market-opening).

1 Press release of September 22, 2022

2 Press release of March 21, 2023

3 The Corporate PPA (Corporate Power Purchase Agreement) is a direct sales contract entered into between an energy producer and a final consuming company.

