TELUS expands community boards in Alberta, empowering more youth to reach their full potential

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELUS announced it has expanded its community boards in Calgary and Edmonton, continuing to help youth reach their full potential by opening up new opportunities that help facilitate life-changing connections, nurture a sense of belonging, and empower them to thrive. Leveraging a unique model of philanthropy, the TELUS Community Boards bring together local business and community leaders, empowering them to make decisions on where TELUS’ charitable funding will make the most meaningful difference in their own communities. Formally changing their names to TELUS Calgary and Southern Alberta Community Board and TELUS Edmonton and Northern Alberta Community Board , these expansions will now support more than 4.7 million Albertans, providing life-changing grants to Canadian registered charities and qualified donees focusing on local, grassroots community-based health, education or technology programs for children and youth. The boards are now accepting the final funding intake for 2023 with grant application deadlines closing on September 15. Organizations must be a Canadian registered charity and meet the eligibility funding criteria requirements.

“With this expansion we hope to serve many more local programs and initiatives that empower our youth and help create a better future for our communities,” said Jill Schnarr, Chief Social Innovation and Communications Officer, TELUS. “Both, the TELUS Calgary and Southern Alberta Community Board and Edmonton and Northern Alberta Community Board, will now be able to support nearly triple the number of grassroots organizations, helping more youth reach their full potential, driving social equity and creating positive long-lasting impacts in more communities across the province.”

With 57 per cent of Canadian parents worried their children have fallen behind in their education, TELUS Community Boards have a longstanding history of helping ensure every child and youth has an equal opportunity to learn, develop skills, and build confidence. In 2022 alone, the Alberta Community Boards donated more than $1 million in grants to 37 local charities, making an incredible difference in local communities, including:

Calgary Counselling Centre , supporting youth who are experiencing mental health challenges with professional counselling with no waitlist and no financial barriers

Classroom Champions, empowering children to thrive academically, socially and emotionally through the mentorship and mindset of world-class athletes

Edmonton Mennonite Centre for Newcomers (EMCN), providing life and household essentials to newcomers fleeing wars and other crisis situations around the world



“We are delighted and honoured that TELUS has supported new innovative technologies for young clients at Calgary Counselling Centre,” said Dr. Robbie Babins-Wagner, CEO, Calgary Counselling Centre. “As a result of TELUS’ investment in our new program, we’re able to develop our Youth Outcome Questionnaire (YOQ) in five additional first languages, making mental health services more accessible to youth 12 and up. This will help our youth achieve better outcomes as well as parents, who will also benefit from having these additional languages available when completing the questionnaire for their children 11 and under.”

Through the TELUS Community Boards, TELUS Friendly Future Foundation ® funds more than 500 charities annually, supporting grassroots and charitable initiatives that offer health or education programs that help youth thrive in a digital world. Since 2005, TELUS Community Boards across Alberta, along with TELUS Friendly Future Foundation, have granted more than $18 million to over 1200 grassroots projects, charities and organizations.

Canadian registered charities, and qualified donees, can learn more and apply for a TELUS Community Board grant at friendlyfuture.com

