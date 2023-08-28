TELUS expands community boards in Ontario, empowering more youth to reach their full potential

OTTAWA, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELUS announced it has expanded three of its Ontario community boards, continuing to help youth reach their full potential by opening up new opportunities that help facilitate life-changing connections, nurture a sense of belonging, and empower them to thrive. Leveraging a unique model of philanthropy, the TELUS Community Boards bring together local business and community leaders, empowering them to make decisions on where TELUS’ charitable funding will make the most meaningful difference in their own communities. Formally changing their names to TELUS Ottawa and Eastern Ontario Community Board , TELUS Barrie and Central Ontario Community Board , and TELUS Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area Community Board , these expansions will now support more than 8.6 million Ontarians, providing life-changing grants to Canadian registered charities and qualified donees focusing on local, grassroots community-based health, education or technology programs for children and youth. The boards are now accepting the final funding intake for 2023 with grant application deadlines closing on September 15. Organizations must be a Canadian registered charity and meet the eligibility funding criteria requirements.



“With the expansion of our TELUS Community Boards, we’ll now be able to support nearly double the number of local programs and initiatives, creating positive long-lasting impacts in more communities across Ontario,” said Jill Schnarr, Chief Social Innovation and Communications Officer, TELUS. “As passionate community leaders dedicated to helping create a better future for our communities, it’s critical we continue to invest in our communities and in particular, our youth. We look forward to working with local organizations and supporting more communities across the province to help give all youth a chance to reach their full potential, drive social equity and enable remarkable human outcomes.”

With 57 per cent of Canadian parents worried their children have fallen behind in their education, TELUS Community Boards have a longstanding history of helping ensure every child and youth has an equal opportunity to learn, develop skills, and build confidence. In 2022 alone, the TELUS Community Boards across Ontario donated over $1.2 million in grants to more than 90 local charities, making an incredible difference in communities province wide, including:

Boundless Adventures Association , providing Ontario youth at risk extraordinary education opportunities towards the attainment of a high school diploma enabling them to achieve academic and social success in a non-traditional learning environment.

"TELUS and TELUS Friendly Future Foundation have stood firmly behind our organization for almost two decades and its impact has been profound and enduring,” said Steven Gottlieb, Boundless’ Executive Director. “I can’t think of one pilot project that TELUS has not thrown its weight behind. Its involvement has sparked innovation, our youth are better for the experience, and we are forever obliged.”

Through the TELUS Community Boards, TELUS Friendly Future Foundation ® funds more than 500 charities annually, supporting grassroots and charitable initiatives that offer health or education programs that help youth thrive in a digital world. Since 2005, TELUS Community Boards across Ontario, along with TELUS Friendly Future Foundation, have granted more than $7.7 million to over 551 grassroots projects, charities and organizations.

Canadian registered charities, and qualified donees, can learn more and apply for a TELUS Community Board grant at friendlyfuture.com

