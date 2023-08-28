SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Lordstown Motors Corp.(RIDEQ) Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Lordstown Motors Corp. ("Lordstown" or the "Company") (OTC Other: RIDEQ) of a class action securities lawsuit.



CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Lordstown investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between August 4, 2022 and June 26, 2023. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

CASE DETAILS: According to the complaint, defendants repeatedly made and/or caused Lordstown to make false and/or misleading statements about Lordstown’s relationship with Hon Hai Technology Group (“Foxconn”) suggesting, or in some instances, representing that Foxconn was working cooperatively with Lordstown when in fact, the partnership had stalled soon after the execution of a joint venture agreement and quickly soured.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Lordstown during the relevant time frame, you have until September 25, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

