High Haven Announces Opening of The Gas Station Cannabis Retail Dispensary in Darien, Illinois; Shares Grand Opening Date of September 2, 2023

DARIEN, IL, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - High Haven, (the “Company”) a female-led, minority-owned cannabis company, announced today the doors are now open at its new cannabis retail dispensary, The Gas Station, at 8131 S Cass Ave, in Darien, Illinois. Offering a unique speakeasy experience, The Gas Station combines premium cannabis products with an unparalleled retail ambiance, creating an innovative and unforgettable destination for cannabis enthusiasts and curious minds alike. High Haven will be hosting a grand opening event on September 2nd. Also participating in the grand opening event will be Qbar, Sesh Bus, and Prime Tacos, local to Illinois.



"My vision for High Haven has always been to create a safe space for cannabis consumers to connect with the plant and to create a first-class place to work," says Mahja Sulemanjee-Bortocek, Founder and CEO of High Haven. "The Gas Station is our newest concept and we are delighted to enter the Illinois market with this unique store experience. High Haven doesn't just exist to sell cannabis - we're making the world a better place to work, live, and play for everyone by focusing on crafting the best customer and employee experience we can."

The Gas Station invites customers to step through its gas station-style storefront, before immersing themselves in the signature roaring 1920’s High Haven atmosphere. The dispensary takes pride in providing top-notch, high-quality cannabis products to meet the diverse preferences of its valued customers. The Gas Station offers an extensive selection that caters to all tastes.

Not only is The Gas Station focused on delivering the finest cannabis products, but it also boasts an array of unique entertainment experiences that set it apart from traditional dispensaries. High Haven's visionary approach ensures that there is something for everyone, from curated events to entertainment offerings, where customers can expect an extraordinary experience each time they visit.

The Gas Station’s store hours are as follows:

Monday-Thursday: 9AM – 9PM

Friday-Saturday: 9AM – 10PM

Sunday: 10AM – 9PM

About High Haven

Overseen by CEO Mahja Sulemanjee-Bortocek, High Haven is a female and minority-owned social equity cannabis company that blends retail options with cannabis culture. High Haven is proud to present our newest dispensary concept, The Gas Station, a unique speakeasy destination in Darien, Illinois. Tapping into the spirit of the roaring 20’s and the freedom of the end of prohibition setting the new standard in cannabis, High Haven offers premium cannabis, top-shelf budtenders, and one-of-a-kind appeal that has something for everyone. Founded in 2019 by a team of tested cannabis operations executives, High Haven places the utmost importance on providing innovative and necessary solutions to build consumer loyalty and trust. For more information about High Haven and company developments, visit www.highhavencannabis.com. Follow High Haven on Instagram at @highhavenofficial.



Media Contact:

Cassandra Dowell

highhaven@cmwmedia.com