Cicoria Tree and Crane Service Provides Solutions To The Emerald Ash Borer In Massachusetts

Groveland, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Groveland, Massachusetts -

Cicoria Tree and Crane Service Groveland has announced the publication of a helpful guide detailing the infestation and management of the Emerald Ash Borer, an invasive insect species that causes significant damage to ash trees.

Originating in Asia, the Emerald Ash Borer (EAB) is a tiny, metallic-green beetle that made its way to the North American continent inside wooden packing materials and items like firewood and untreated wood products. Since it was first introduced, the population of the insect species has grown unchecked, infesting over 200 communities across 11 counties, the relentless spread destroying countless ash trees in its wake.

“The Emerald Ash Borer poses a significant threat to US forests,” says the spokesperson for Cicoria Tree and Crane Service. “If you find these pesky critters near your home or suspect they might be the reason behind the poor health of the trees on your property, it is imperative that you do not wait any longer. Call in the professionals. At Cicoria Tree and Crane Service, we have the certified arborists you need to diagnose and treat any insect or diseases while also providing preventative measures for your plants.”

The EAB’s life cycle begins with adult beetles laying eggs on the bark of an ash tree. When the eggs hatch, they bore into the bark to feed on the inner wood and cambium layer disrupting the tree’s water and nutrient transport. This leads to dieback in branches and eventually, the death of the whole tree.

The Massachusetts Department of Conservation & Recreation asserts that small trees may succumb within just one or two years after the infestation. Forest health expert Ken Gooch warns about just how destructive EAB can be by emphasizing that their destructive feeding habits are not only a threat to forests but also to urban homeowners who might see their property values plummet on account of the loss of mature shade trees.

Cicoria Tree’s spokesperson says, “The threat of EAB on American forests is not a speculative one. It has already killed hundreds of millions of ash trees across North America causing billions of dollars in economic damages. As the USDA Forest Service Northern Research Station reported, there is also a significant cost associated with removing the infected trees and replacing them with new ones.”

In the article, the North Shore tree care company recommends chemical treatment options as one way to help manage the EAB issue. The two products that have shown significant success are Azadirachtin and Bifenthrin. Azadirachtin is a biopesticide derived from neem trees that hampers the insect's growth and reproduction capabilities. Similarly, Bifenthrin is a synthetic pyrethroid insecticide that affects the nervous system of insects leading to paralysis or death.

“There are a few preventative measures that you can take to ensure EAB doesn’t threaten the trees in your backyard,” says the spokesperson. “First, if possible, cut your firewood locally. This reduces the chances of accidental transportation over long distances where the borer might infest new areas. Next, if you must move firewood, ensure it is properly treated first, by heating it thoroughly enough to kill any larvae or eggs present. Finally, if you are buying firewood, ensure that it has been heat-treated against potential pests like EAB.”

Cicoria Tree and Crane Service offers a range of services for property owners who want to protect themselves from the Emerald Ash Borer in Massachusetts. This includes providing disease diagnosis, treatment solutions, maintenance services such as trimming and pruning, and offering educational resources about common pests like EABs. The family-owned and operated company, which has been serving the area since 1981, is the only independently owned, TCIA-Accredited tree care company on the North Shore. It is fully insured and staffed by certified arborists and applicators, and even an ISA board-certified master arborist.

Readers in Groveland and Essex County can get in touch with Cicoria Tree and Crane Service Groveland at (802) 348-2138 to inquire about its services or to request an estimate.

###

For more information about Cicoria Tree and Crane Service Groveland, contact the company here:



Cicoria Tree and Crane Service Groveland

Mark Cicoria

(802) 348-2138

info@cicoriatree.com

Cicoria Tree and Crane Service Groveland

Groveland, MA 01834