Hexagon Composites ASA: Share buyback program status

28 August 2023: With reference to the share buyback program announced 18 August 2023, Hexagon Composites ASA ("the Company") has purchased 392,102 of its own shares. The shares were purchased at an average price of NOK 33.88 per share. An overview of daily share purchases, as well as a detailed overview of all transactions made under the share buyback program is attached.



Date on which the buyback program was announced: 18 August 2023

The duration of the buyback program: 18 August 2023 until 31 October 2023

Size of the buyback program: Up to NOK 50 million

Following the transactions, the Company owns 401,575 of its own shares, which represents 0.2% of the total shares outstanding.

For additional information:

Ingrid Aarsnes, VP Investor Relations and ESG, Hexagon Composites ASA

Telephone: +47 950 38 364 | ingrid.aarsnes@hexagongroup.com



About Hexagon Composites ASA

Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation, and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications. Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on Twitter and LinkedIn.

This information is made public by Hexagon Composites pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment