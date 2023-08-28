Rokid launches the Rokid Studio spatial computing platform, taking AR immersion to new heights

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rokid, a pioneer in human-computer interaction technology, has launched the Rokid AR Studio spatial computing platform. The Rokid AR Studio, comprising the Rokid Station Pro computing unit and Rokid Max Pro augmented reality (AR) glasses, breaks free of the traditional 2D plane by enabling an expansive 3D space, allowing users to explore true spatial AR experiences using natural motion input and voice commands.

Rokid Max Pro AR glasses

The Rokid Max Pro AR glasses leverage incredible software capabilities to provide an expansive 215-inch virtual screen and cutting-edge spatial computing features.

See the world differently

The Rokid Max Pro uses an advanced imaging system that enriches the real world by overlaying physical environments with digital information. And since the Rokid Max Pro uses optical see-through technology, users can instantly shift their attention from the display to their physical environment or other people. The imaging system also enables hand gesture recognition to navigate a fully 3D interface, facilitating more natural and immediate interactions.

Next-generation AR experiences

Enjoy smooth, rich visual fidelity of the Rokid Max Pro’s 90Hz, 3840x1200 OLED display. The visuals are accompanied by professional-grade directional speakers that deliver private, cinematic audio. The immersion is further enhanced by the 6 degrees of freedom (6DoF) enabled by the glasses’ single Camera and 9-axis IMU that seamlessly adapts to the user’s unique perspectives.

Play anywhere

At just 76 grams, the Rokid Max Pro is meant to go wherever the adventure takes you. Its balanced design achieves even weight distribution to reduce fatigue during prolonged use. When it’s time to pack up, protect it from bumps and scratches in the included premium hard case.

Rokid Station Pro computing unit

Backed by powerful hardware and robust software, the Rokid Station Pro provides a fluid, seamless experience with its “motion to photon” level of responsiveness.

A rich and open app ecosystem

The YodaOS-Master operating system is optimized for AR experiences and offers a rich selection of gaming, productivity, and media apps—all ready to be discovered through a revolutionary 3D interface.

An open software platform is the cornerstone of a vibrant app ecosystem. Empowering developers to reimagine their ideas in new dimensions, Rokid has updated its UXR SDK with powerful new tools and new input options such as hand gestures, projections, voice and more. In addition to unlocking full access to the Rokid AR Studio’s spatial computing features, the SDK includes transparent performance tracking and flexible customizability. With it, developers can easily let their ideas flourish without limits.

Powered by Snapdragon® XR2+ Platform

Rokid Station Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 1 platform, which is designed to unlock a whole new reality for work and play. Compared to the previous generation (Snapdragon XR2), the Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 1 boasts 30% higher thermal dissipation and 50% higher efficiency. Furthermore, with a silent active cooling solution, the Rokid Station Pro maintains its peak performance even under intense workloads.

Portable and premium

Despite its powerful hardware, the ergonomic and lightweight Rokid Station Pro still comfortably rests in the hands and easily stores away in a backpack. Its precision buttons offer responsive controls in all apps.

Specifications

Rokid Max Pro

Display: 4.6 million pixels OLED display

Refresh rate: 90Hz

Weight: 76g

Features: 6 degrees of freedom, hand gesture recognition

Rokid Station Pro

Platform: Qualcomm® Snapdragon® XR2+ Gen 1

Memory: 12GB

Storage: 128GB

Operating system: YodaOS-Master

Availability

The Rokid Max Pro and Station Pro are now available for preorder in China. Availability in other markets will be announced later this year.

Rokid Station and Rokid Max bundle

For taking the cinema on the go, Rokid offers a bundle that includes the recently launched Rokid Station portable Android TV™ unit and the Rokid Max AR glasses. The Rokid Station has been certified by Google and is the perfect complement to the Rokid Max AR glasses. Together, they bring a 215-inch cinema with an extensive number of games and applications, all powered by Android TV™, enabling a stunning cinema entertainment experience anywhere, anytime. Their setup is as easy as plug-and-play.

The Rokid Station and Rokid Max bundle is available now for a special promo price of $489 during the back-to-school sale. The Rokid Max AR glasses are also available as a standalone purchase on Amazon.

The Rokid Station is available for pre-order now from the Rokid Store and will start shipping in early September.

Rokid Amazon US: https://amzn.to/3Eg8s7U

Rokid Official Store: https://bit.ly/3EjWpGs

About Rokid

Founded in 2014, Rokid is a pioneering technology platform company that focuses on human-computer interaction. Through the research of speech recognition, natural language processing, optical display, semiconductor platform, and hardware design, Rokid has developed a range of augmented reality (AR) glasses for both consumer and enterprise scenarios. The company holds more than 250 invention patents, and its products have been sold at scale in over 80 countries and regions worldwide.

Visit Rokid.com to learn more and follow us on LinkedIn.

