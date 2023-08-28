Global Steel Bathroom Pod Market Size is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 7.58% Through 2030, Exceeding USD 1436.58 Million

New York, NY, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Steel Bathroom Pods Market By Type (Semi-Custom And Custom), By Application (School Accommodation, Residential, And Hotel), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

"According to the latest research study, the demand of global Steel Bathroom Pods Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 802.31 million in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 1436.58 million mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7.58% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030."

What are Steel Bathroom Pods? How big is the Steel Bathroom Pods Industry?

Report Overview:

The global steel bathroom pods market size was worth around USD 802.31 million in 2022 and is predicted to grow to around USD 1436.58 million by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 7.58% between 2023 and 2030.

Bathroom pods made of steel are modular or pre-built sections of a bathroom that are constructed utilising steel as the principal component of the manufacturing process. Bathroom pods are self-contained and self-contained units that are fully equipped with all of the necessary bathroom facilities, including a sink, a shower area, toilets and a bathtub. Additionally, all significant fittings are pre-mounted in steel bathroom pods before being shipped to the location where they will be used. These pods are initially constructed at a building site and then moved to the location where they will be used. However, before to the delivery of the bathroom pods, users are obligated to ensure that the location at which the pods will be housed is prepared in advance with all of the essential plumbing sections as well as electrical outlets or any other needs pertaining to the structure.

Because of the numerous benefits that are linked with the use of steel bathroom pods, recent years have seen a rise in the importance of bathroom pods within the context of the modern building industry. For instance, the building of these bathroom pods off-site is believed to be more environmentally friendly because the pre-fabrication of bathroom pods results in a reduction in the amount of energy and raw materials that are utilised. This procedure results in a smaller amount of trash when compared to the conventional approach taken while building bathrooms, making the process more eco-friendly. As a result of the global shift towards more energy-efficient practises, the market for steel bathroom pods is anticipated to experience a much higher growth rate over the course of the time covered by the forecast.

Global Steel Bathroom Pods Market: Growth Factors

Steel bathroom pods with a lightweight structure, which is expected to promote market expansion.

The global market for steel bathroom pods is anticipated to expand as a result of the lightweight structure supplied by steel bathroom pods when compared to other types of modular or prefabricated units. This factor is predicted to drive the growth of the steel bathroom pods market. In addition, steel contributes to the general improvement of the unit's durability, which in turn makes the entire thing more secure for both shipping and installation. It has been demonstrated that using units that are lined with steel not only offers higher levels of flexibility but also enables the user to add interior finishes that are typically composed of tiles. When an external pod is integrated, one of the most important design considerations is to make certain that the pods that are used are of the highest possible quality. When steel is utilised as the primary raw material, manufacturers of bathroom pods have more freedom to experiment with the design and appearance of the finished product. This is important since consumers are looking for items that offer good value for their money.

Excellent marketing and sales methods implemented by many industry participants in order to achieve greater results

The growing number of collaborations that have been seen in the business market is anticipated to be beneficial to the industry that manufactures steel bathroom pods. This is mostly the result of the marketing and sales techniques implemented by various companies in the business. Offsite Solutions, a leading manufacturer of bathroom pods situated in the United Kingdom, made an announcement in July 2021 that they had signed a contract worth several millions of pounds with the largest private rental schemes in the United Kingdom. In accordance with the conditions of the deal, the company will provide close to one thousand toilet pods. In two phases that were carried out simultaneously, the company manufactured 991 steel-framed bathrooms that met stringent quality standards. In a similar vein, the company was given a total of 2 contracts in July 2023, the combined value of which was 5 million pounds. Under the terms of the deal, Offsite Solutions would deliver close to 1,500 individual bathroom pods. According to an article that was published by The Steel Network in April 2021, the SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital, an endeavour that cost USD 550 million, made use of cold-formed steel (CFS) framed modular toilet PODs in order to guarantee that the construction of the cutting-edge facility could be finished on schedule.

It is anticipated that the high cost of the first investment will impede steady growth.

Due to the high cost of initial investment connected with the manufacturing of steel bathroom pods, the size of the global market for steel bathroom pods may register constrained expansion in the coming years. Extensive financial investments and extensive amounts of land are necessary for the facilities that are needed to manufacture such pods on a wide scale. When additional expenses such as those for labour and transportation are included in, the total cost of operations balloons to enormous proportions. For the purpose of maintaining product quality and making the most efficient use of available resources, it is necessary to engage skilled labour while manufacturing high-quality and finished steel bathroom pods. Because of this, the number of players present in the commercial world is restricted, as the ability to maintain a profitable firm becomes an essential factor for those who have constrained financial resources.

In addition, the industry of steel bathroom pods has not yet reached its full maturity and is still in the very early stages of development. If companies are unable to increase demand among consumers as a whole, the market's potential for expansion will be constrained.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 802.31 million Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 1436.58 million CAGR Growth Rate 7.58% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players StoneBathwear, Modular Systems, Forta PRO, Offsite Solutions, B&T Manufacturing, Bathsystem SpA, Instabuilt, Saudi Ceramics Company, EcoReadyBath, Recon Modul, Framespace, Hydrodiseño, Kiilto, Hydrodiseno, Schiavello, Cardinal, StercheleGroup, SurePods, Spark Homes, and Manta. Key Segment By Type, By Application, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Steel Bathroom Pods Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market for steel bathroom pods is broken down into many submarkets depending on factors such as type, application, and region.

Semi-custom and custom segments make up the global market for steel bathroom pods, respectively, based on type. The custom sector held the lion's share of the market in 2022, and it is anticipated that this would be the case throughout the time covered by the forecast. As a result of the fact that these pods were developed in response to the requirements of particular projects, each pod features an original layout and set of dimensions. Due to the fact that they are constructed to fulfil specific prerequisites, they provide very little to no possibility for modification. The quality of the product as a whole, as well as its look, will be enhanced by the incorporation of innovative materials and other elements by the manufacturers. Offsite Solutions' most recent financial report revealed that the company's pre-tax profits had increased by 73% over the prior year.

The educational, lodging, residential, and hotel sectors make up the steel bathroom pod industry's four primary application categories, respectively. The residential market, and especially the rental housing market, showed the greatest amount of expansion. Large residential construction projects typically enter into contracts with suppliers of bathroom pods that are able to cater to the project's unique requirements. There is a good chance that demand will proceed to rise, given that steel bathroom pods are not only cost-effective but also long-lasting. The cost of a bathroom pod might begin at approximately one thousand dollars.

The global Steel Bathroom Pods market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Semi-Custom

Custom

By Application

School Accommodation

Residential

Hotel

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Steel Bathroom Pods market include -

StoneBathwear

Modular Systems

Forta PRO

Offsite Solutions

B&T Manufacturing

Bathsystem SpA

Instabuilt

Saudi Ceramics Company

EcoReadyBath

Recon Modul

Framespace

Hydrodiseño

Kiilto

Hydrodiseno

Schiavello

Cardinal

StercheleGroup

SurePods

Spark Homes

Manta

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Steel Bathroom Pods market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 7.58% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Steel Bathroom Pods market size was valued at around US$ 802.31 million in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 1436.58 million by 2030.

In terms of revenue, the global steel bathroom pods market size was valued at around USD 802.31 million in 2022 and is predicted to grow to around USD 1436.58 million, by 2030.

The steel bathroom pods market is projected to grow owing to the lightweight structure offered by bathroom pods that are produced using steel when compared to other forms of modular or prefabricated units.

Based on type segmentation, the custom was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2022.

Based on application segmentation, residential was the leading application in 2022.

On the basis of region, Europe was the leading revenue generator in 2022.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Steel Bathroom Pods industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Steel Bathroom Pods Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Steel Bathroom Pods Industry?

What segments does the Steel Bathroom Pods Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Steel Bathroom Pods Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Type, By Application, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

Europe to register the highest growth during the forecast period

The global steel bathroom pods market is expected to witness the highest growth in Europe mainly led by the presence of a range of providers of all forms of bathroom pods especially the ones made with steel. The companies have found clients in the rental department section. With the increase in the number of such projects in Europe, the demand for superior-grade and fully functional steel bathroom pods is likely to continue growing. Additionally, Europe has shown exceptional focus on ensuring less dependency on sustainability. Steel bathroom pods can be reused even after their specific use is completed since steel is a recyclable element. For instance, a report by the European Steel Association indicates that nearly 56% of the steel used in Europe is produced from scrap steel. The region is home to some of the prominent suppliers of steel bathroom pods including Offsite Solutions and Bathsystem S.p.A. Asia-Pacific is another significant contributor in the global market. The suppliers in the region have ensured market leadership by providing customized solutions to their clients.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



