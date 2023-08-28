Axcient Receives 2023 Cloud Security Excellence Award

DENVER, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axcient, a leader in business availability software for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), today announced its Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery (BCDR) solution x360Recover received the 2023 Cloud Security Excellence Award by Cloud Computing Magazine. Axcient x360Recover is the most comprehensive and cost-effective BCDR solution made specifically for MSPs and their clients.



“Managed Service Providers choose x360Recover because it offers peace of mind knowing their clients’ data is protected end-to-end,” said Rod Mathews, Chief Executive Officer at Axcient. “The way we build x360Recover automates processes, is easy to use, offers faster RTO and RPO, and reduces the time techs need to spend managing the solution. We continue to innovate so that partners can be assured their client data is secure. Thanks to Cloud Computing Magazine for recognizing Axcient as the leading BCDR solution for MSPs.”

Axcient helps MSPs improve data protection and reduce business downtime with x360Recover—an innovative solution that is easy to purchase, install, configure, and manage. With Axcient’s award-winning BCDR solutions, MSPs can simplify their operations with the option of appliance- or cloud-based BCDR from a single vendor. The self-managed Virtual Office cloud disaster recovery technology provides MSPs with flexibility, optimization, and peace of mind that their clients’ businesses will always be on.

The Cloud Computing Security Excellence Awards, presented by Cloud Computing magazine, honor solutions that either leverage cloud platforms to deliver security solutions or provide security for cloud applications.

“Congratulations to the winners of the 2023 Cloud Computing Security Excellence Award,” said Rich Tehrani (News - Alert), CEO, TMC. “We’ve seen remarkable progress as security continues to be perhaps the leading consideration in cloud deployments, making this a very competitive process. There are literally hundreds of new players in the market than just a few years ago. It’s our pleasure to recognize such impressive and important contributions to the cloud marketplace.”

To learn more about Axcient and its upcoming MSP Xperience event on October 12, please click here.

