LifeStance to Present at the 21st Annual Morgan Stanley Healthcare Conference

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST), one of the nation’s largest providers of outpatient mental health care, today announced that management will present at the upcoming 21st Annual Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference, which will be hosted in New York City, NY.



Details of the presentation are as follows:

Presenters: Dave Bourdon, CFO, and Monica Prokocki, VP of Finance and Investor Relations

Date: Monday, September 11, 2023

Time: 12:55 p.m. (Eastern time)

Moderated by: Craig Hettenbach

The presentation will be webcast live and will be available on the Events and Presentations section of the LifeStance Health Investor Relations website (https://investor.lifestance.com).

A replay of the webcast will be available after the conclusion of the event and can be accessed on the LifeStance Health Investor Relations website.