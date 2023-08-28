Verizon Communications (VZ) investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses; October 2, 2023 deadline

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES , Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Verizon Communications, Inc. (NYSE: VZ) investors that a lawsuit filed on behalf of investors that purchased Verizon securities between Oct. 30, 2018 between July 26, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).

The complaint alleges that Verizon made false or misleading statements and failed to disclose important information regarding its ownership of toxic lead-covered cables across the U.S.

The complaint alleges that Verizon made false or misleading statements and failed to disclose important information regarding its ownership of toxic lead-covered cables across the U.S. These cables pose health risks to both employees and non-employees. The company faces potential legal, regulatory, and reputational consequences due to these cables and their associated health risks. Despite being aware of the dangers, Verizon did not disclose them. The truth came to light through a series of Wall Street Journal articles published between July 9 and July 26, 2023. These articles revealed that Verizon and others had left behind toxic lead cables in various locations, including rivers and states like Louisiana, New York, and New Jersey. The articles also highlighted that Verizon had known about the health risks posed by lead in its networks for years and that some workers had illnesses linked to lead exposure. Additionally, the Justice Department and Environmental Protection Agency are investigating whether telecom companies were aware of the risks posed by these abandoned lead cables.

