Kubient Receives Nasdaq Notice Regarding Late Form 10-Q Filing

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kubient, Inc. (NasdaqCM: KBNT, KBNTW) (“Kubient '' or the “Company”), a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising, announced today that on August 22, 2023 it received a notice (“Notice”) from the Listing Qualifications Staff of The Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) stating that the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) because it failed to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2023 (the “Form 10-Q”) with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



On August 15, 2023, the Company filed a Notification of Late Filing on Form 12b-25, indicating, among other things, that the filing of the Form 10-Q would be delayed principally due to the Company’s auditor having not completed their review of the Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2023.

Under Nasdaq rules, the Company has 60 calendar days, or until October 21, 2023, to submit a plan to regain compliance with Nasdaq rules. If Nasdaq accepts the Company’s plan, then Nasdaq may grant an exception of up to 180 calendar days from the due date of the Form 10-Q, or until February 20, 2024, to regain compliance.

About Kubient

Kubient is a technology company with a mission to transform the digital advertising industry to audience-based marketing. Kubient’s next generation cloud-based infrastructure enables efficient marketplace liquidity for buyers and sellers of digital advertising. The Kubient Audience Marketplace is a flexible open marketplace for advertisers and publishers to reach, monetize and connect their audiences. The Company’s platform provides a transparent programmatic environment with proprietary artificial intelligence-powered pre-bid ad fraud prevention, and proprietary real-time bidding (RTB) marketplace automation for the digital out of home industry. The Audience Marketplace is the solution for brands and publishers that demand transparency and the ability to reach audiences across all channels and ad formats. For additional information, please visit https://kubient.com .

Forward Looking Statements

