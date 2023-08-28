Laguna Treatment Hospital Makes Newsweek’s List of America’s Best Addiction Treatment Centers for 2023

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Addiction Centers is pleased to announce that Laguna Treatment Hospital has once again made it on Newsweek's yearly list of America's Best Addiction Treatment Centers, marking the fourth consecutive year that the facility has earned this recognition. The exclusive list of 2023 winners was compiled in partnership with Statista Inc., a research firm, and evaluated by thousands of medical experts including therapists, counselors, medical doctors, administrators, and staff working in addiction treatment facilities. Newsweek's evaluation criteria included quality of service, reputation, and accreditation relative to in-state competition.



“I’m incredibly proud that our facility is setting a standard for clinical excellence in the industry,” said Dr. Tom Britton, American Addiction Centers’ CEO. “Laguna Treatment Hospital’s unwavering commitment to clinical excellence is reflective of our company’s mission to provide evidence-based care that saves and transforms lives.”

Facilities in the 25 states with the highest number of addiction treatment centers were included in the survey. The evaluation process was comprised of three steps:

Recommendations from Peers: Over 4,000 medical professionals (therapists, counselors, medical doctors) and managers/administrators who work in addiction treatment facilities were invited to an online survey. Recommendations for their employer were not allowed.

Over 4,000 medical professionals (therapists, counselors, medical doctors) and managers/administrators who work in addiction treatment facilities were invited to an online survey. Recommendations for their employer were not allowed. Quality Score: Participants were also asked to rank the quality dimensions which influence the quality of rehabilitation facilities.

Participants were also asked to rank the quality dimensions which influence the quality of rehabilitation facilities. Accreditation Score: Accreditation data on addiction treatment centers provided by The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).



“To achieve this distinction four years in a row is no small feat, and is a testament to the dedication of our staff to consistently provide high-quality care that meets or exceeds national standards,” Trace Swartzfager, Laguna Treatment Hospital CEO.

The inpatient addiction treatment facility is located in Aliso Viejo, making it easily accessible for those in Santa Barbara, San Diego, and the greater Los Angeles area.

About American Addiction Centers

American Addiction Centers is a leading provider of inpatient and outpatient substance use disorder treatment services. We treat clients who are struggling with substance use disorders as well as co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues. We currently operate substance use disorder treatment facilities located throughout the United States. These facilities are focused on delivering effective clinical care and treatment solutions. For more information, please find us at AmericanAddictionCenters.org or call 866-244-1070 for help. We also offer several online resources for the public. Visit americanaddictioncenters.org/online-resources to learn more.

