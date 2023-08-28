Silverline Structures Offers Modern Metal Designs for Barns and Other Kinds of Buildings

Fort Lupton, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fort Lupton, Colorado -

Silverline Structures, a company offering custom steel buildings across the continental United States, wants to point out they have reimagined the conventional wooden barn with modern metal designs. They offer a range of metal barn kits, such as the deluxe metal horse barn, large horse barn, garage barn, multi-barn garage, and three-bay barn port. They offer a broad range of metal building styles, such as barns, carports, combo buildings, garages, commercial buildings, RV covers, and more.

A spokesperson for Silverline Structures says, “Need a metal horse barn or livestock barn without the 6-figure price tag? Our steel framed horse barns, including metal barns for sale, are fully customizable and built to last a lifetime. From custom tack room and storage space to custom stall openings and patios, including metal barn garages, we can help you design your dream barn from the ground up.”

One example of the metal barn structures they can provide is the Deluxe Metal Horse Barn, which measures 52 ft wide by 105 ft long by 14 ft tall and offers abundant space for horse stalls, tack rooms, hay storage, and tractor or trailer storage. It is more affordable than those offered by any other barn builder on the market and it can also be fully customized to make sure it fits the specific requirements of the client.

Silverline Structures can also provide the Standard 2-Car Garage 25x40 metal building, which is one of their bestsellers. This is a customizable two-car garage steel structure that offers the most flexibility with more than 100 combinations. Available sizes can be as wide as 60 feet and more than 200 feet long, with garage doors ranging from 6 feet by 7 feet up to 14 feet by 14 feet.

They can also provide cold-formed steel (CFS) buildings, which have been gaining in popularity because of the many advantages they offer over conventional types of steel buildings. The CFS is a cost-effective and versatile material offering exceptional durability, strength, and sustainability. The CFS building parts are rolled and formed through a huge machine starting from a coil of galvanized steel. In contrast to heavy iron that comes from melting down steel and forging beams, cold formed parts can be produced much more quickly but can be just as strong.

The spokesperson says, “Cold-formed steel buildings have revolutionized the construction industry by offering a cost-effective, durable, and sustainable alternative to traditional construction methods. With their remarkable strength, precision, and design flexibility, these buildings provide architects and developers with endless possibilities for creating efficient and visually appealing structures.”

CFS buildings have many advantages over red iron or tube steel buildings. These are just some of the advantages: cost-effectiveness, design flexibility, construction efficiency, strength-to-weight ratio, and sustainability.

Silverline Structures also offers combo units, which integrate one of their popular garage structures with a carport patio. These steel structures provide maximum vehicle protection or a pleasant shaded area in front of a workshop. Available options include the: Carport Storage Combo 20×30 Building, Garage Carport Combo 30×50, Side Entry Garage Combo 30×60, and RV Cover Combo 24×45. The Carport Storage Combo 20×30 Building is appropriate for protecting vehicles and personal items from the elements, such as the sun and hail. It serves as an ideal solution for additional vehicle parking and for keeping valuable tools or lawn equipment locked up for protection.

Founded in Colorado, Silverline Structures offers quality steel structures in 48 states across the United States. They have formed strategic partnerships with dozens of steel manufacturers and steel fabrication shops all throughout North America to ensure they can deliver the metal buildings within days rather than months. They can offer support to customers from design to installation. Their steel structures are certified to be compliant with local building codes. Furthermore, unlike the conventional “pole barn” buildings with wooden frames, the structures they provide are made of steel framing to ensure a lifetime of use and reliability.

Those who are interested in metal buildings, such as the 30x70 metal building that can be used as an auto body shop, can check out the Silverline Structures website or contact them on the phone or through email.

