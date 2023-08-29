COLORADO CITY, COLORADO, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The vision of Deleno IFC is to become a global leading investment bank and asset management platform, playing a pioneering role in the sustainable development of the financial industry. Throughout the journey to achieve this goal, Deleno IFC adheres to high standards of business ethics and social responsibility, committed to generating greater value for its clients, employees, and society.

Creating Greater Value for Clients

As a modern investment bank, Deleno IFC is dedicated to offering high-quality, specialized, and customized financial services. The professional team at Deleno IFC comes from various fields, possessing deep expertise and extensive practical experience. The team continually delves into understanding clients' needs and market trends, tailoring financial solutions to individual circumstances.

Deleno IFC places emphasis on research and analysis, aiding clients in making informed investment decisions through independent, objective, and rigorous research reports. With extensive experience and outstanding performance in asset management, Deleno IFC helps clients achieve asset appreciation. The firm has earned a reputation for innovation, remaining attuned to the financial market and actively driving industry innovation and development. The team consistently explores new investment opportunities and business models to provide improved services to clients.

Deleno IFC's investment banking division has broad experience and skills in areas such as stock trading, fixed income, private equity, and wealth management, offering comprehensive financial services to clients. The team members possess industry experience and profound expertise, providing objective, independent, and meticulous advice through analysis and research to aid clients in making prudent investment decisions. Deleno IFC's asset management division manages diverse investment portfolios, tailoring investment plans to help clients achieve their financial objectives.









In executing transactions, Deleno IFC places consistent focus on risk management to ensure maximum protection of clients' assets. With an exceptional team comprising experts from economics, industries, legal regulations, finance, and more, Deleno IFC conducts comprehensive due diligence and risk assessments for transactions. The risk management framework covers all aspects including market risk, credit risk, operational risk, ensuring that Deleno IFC conducts its business activities in compliance and with controlled risk.

Creating Greater Value for Employees

Beyond this, Deleno IFC is dedicated to fostering a positive work environment that encourages employees to unleash their potential. The company provides extensive training and development opportunities to continuously enhance their professional skills and abilities. Recognizing employees as key to Deleno IFC's success, the company offers competitive compensation and benefits, creating a comfortable work environment and growth platform.

Exemplary Social Responsibility and Business Ethics

Deleno IFC is subject to strict regulation and oversight by multiple institutions, including the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) of the U.S. Department of the Treasury. The company takes legal and ethical responsibilities seriously, committed to safeguarding the interests of clients, employees, and society at large. Deleno IFC upholds the highest standards of business ethics and behavior, dedicated to maintaining a culture of compliance and transparency. The commitment of Deleno IFC is to adhere to all applicable laws and regulations, acting in the best interests of stakeholders to establish trust and long-term relationships.

Deleno IFC's Vision of Sustainable Development

Deleno IFC firmly believes that only by continuously driving industry standardization and innovation can it create greater value for clients, employees, and society. To achieve this, Deleno IFC actively studies and practices the concept of sustainable development, striving to offer clients more comprehensive and innovative solutions. Simultaneously, the company provides extensive training and development opportunities to employees, aiding them in continually elevating their professional skills and abilities.