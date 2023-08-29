Anaqua Lends its Support to the Industry Patent Quality Charter

BOSTON, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anaqua, the leading innovation and intellectual property (IP) management technology provider, has expressed its support for the Industry Patent Quality Charter (IPQC), an industry initiative aimed at promoting improved patent examination standards.



The IPQC emphasizes the importance of quality over quantity when it comes to granting patents by the European Patent Office. The rationale behind this focus is that low-quality patents lead to higher rates of revocation and appeals, resulting in increased internal resource allocation and legal expenses for companies. Therefore, ensuring the existence of sustainable patents that withstand rigorous review processes is crucial for companies and industry standards. The charter puts forth the requirement of implementing a more rigorous quality check for patents conducted by the European Patent Office.

Recognizing that high patent quality is not only vital for the industry's investment and research activities but also beneficial for the public, Anaqua understands the IPQC's commitment to prioritizing quality.

According to Vincent Brault, SVP of Product and Innovation at Anaqua, "High standards serve as the foundation for real innovations that positively impact society and address social issues. In the realm of new patents, prioritizing quality over quantity is a principle that holds merit. With a positive outlook, we consider the charter as a favorable advancement and extend our support."

The charter was established in response to observations made by some companies regarding a significant decrease in the review time per filed patent in recent years, while the number of examiners remained unchanged. As a result, the audit was less thorough.

Currently, the IPQC has garnered support from numerous German and international companies with substantial registration volumes, including: Atos, Bayer AG, Deutsche Telekom AG, Dräger (Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA), Ericsson, HP Inc., Heraeus (Heraeus Business Solutions GmbH), Iveco Group N.V., Knorr-Bremse, Lilium, MTU Aero Engines AG, Nokia Technologies Oy, Procter & Gamble (P&G), Physik Instrumente (PI), Qualcomm Inc. GmbH & Co. KG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Roche), Siemens AG, Siemens Healthineers (Siemens Healthineers Innovation GmbH & Co. KG), Syngenta (Syngenta Crop Protection AG), Tetra Pak Group, Vodafone GmbH, and Volvo Group.

About Anaqua

Anaqua, Inc. is a premier provider of integrated intellectual property (IP) management technology solutions and services for corporations and law firms. Its IP management software solutions, AQX and PATTSY WAVE, both offer best practice workflows with big data analytics and tech-enabled services to create an intelligent environment designed to inform IP strategy, enable IP decision-making, and streamline IP operations, tailored to each segment’s need. Today, nearly half of the top 100 U.S. patent filers and global brands, as well as a growing number of law firms worldwide use Anaqua’s solutions. Over one million IP executives, attorneys, paralegals, administrators, and innovators use the platform for their IP management needs. The company’s global operations are headquartered in Boston, with offices across the U.S., Europe, Australia and Asia. For additional information, please visit anaqua.com , or on LinkedIn .

Company Contact:

Amanda Glagolev

Director, Communications

Anaqua

617-375-5808

aglagolev@anaqua.com