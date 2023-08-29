Ensurge Micropower ASA - Reminder of last day of the subscription period in the Subsequent Offering

Oslo, 29 June 2023

Reference is made to the stock exchange notice published by Ensurge Micropower ASA (the "Company") on 15 August 2023 regarding the announcement of an approved Prospectus (the "Prospectus") and commencement of subscription period in the Subsequent Offering. The subscription period in the Subsequent Offering expires on 29 August 2023 at 16:30 CET. Subscription rights not used to subscribe for Offer Shares during the subscription period will have no value after the end of the subscription period and will lapse without compensation to the holder.

For more information on the Subsequent Offering, please refer to the Prospectus of the Company dated 14 August 2023. The Prospectus, as well as the subscription form and further information about the Subsequent Offering, is available on the Company's website https://ensurge.com/investor-relations/subsequent-offering/ .

