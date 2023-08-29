Mezcal Market to see Huge Growth by 2030 | Fortune Business Insights™

Pune,India, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global mezcal market has experienced remarkable growth in recent years, emerging as a prominent player in the global spirits industry. Mezcal, a traditional Mexican distilled beverage made from agave plants, has garnered international attention due to its distinctive smoky flavor profile and artisanal production methods. This growth can be attributed to a rising consumer interest in authentic and unique spirits, as well as the increased availability of premium Mezcal brands in international markets. Additionally, the trend towards sustainability and the support of small-scale producers has further boosted the Mezcal market, as it often involves traditional, environmentally friendly production practices. As consumers continue to seek out novel and culturally rich experiences, the Mezcal market appears poised for sustained expansion, offering a taste of Mexican tradition and craftsmanship to enthusiasts worldwide.

The growing demand for premium craft beverages is expected to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Mezcal Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Age (Mezcal Jovan, Mezcal Reposado, Mezcal Anejo), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Retail, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2023-2030.” The growing popularity of alcohol is likely to enable speedy expansion of the market.

Major Companies Covered in Mezcal Market are:

Pernod Ricard

Ilegal Mezcal

William Grant and Sons Ltd.

Rey Campero

El Silencio Holdings, Inc

Enotria & Coe

Xiaman Spirits GmbH

Diageo Plc

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attribute Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2019-2021 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Age

By Distribution Channel

By Geography Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

The mezcal market report comprises of:

All-encompassing scrutiny of the industry

Valuable data about key players

Emerging market trends

Important insights into the competitive landscape

Leading regions

Market Driver :

Growing Consumer Demand for Premium Alcoholic Beverages to Aid Market Growth

The increasing consumption of alcohol has led to various lifestyle-related disorders. The growing knowledge about alcohol among millennials is expected to foster healthy growth of the market in the forthcoming years. Similarly, the rising consumer demand for functional beverages owing to its health benefits is likely to spur opportunities for the market in the foreseeable future. The growing shift from crafted spirits to mezcal owing to the variety of flavors in mezcals is expected to promote the healthy growth of the market. For instance, marzipan, fig, mint, vanilla, citrus fruits, honey, cinnamon, mango, and other flavors can be produced with mezcals. Furthermore, the rising demand for high-end, super-premium liquors is expected to enable speedy expansion of the market. The high product innovations by major companies are predicted to foster the healthy growth of the market. For instance, in March 2020, Dewar announced the introduction of its Ilegal Smooth, a double-aged blended scotch whiskey completed in Ilegal mezcal casks for a sweet, and smooth blend with a wisp of smoke.

However, the growing inclination towards non-alcoholic and healthy beverages is expected to retard the expansion of the market. Besides, shifting preference for CBD-based beverages and non-alcoholic craft beers are expected to negatively impact the market.

Segmentations-

By Age

Mezcal Jovan

Mezcal Reposado

Mezcal Anejo

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Retail

Others

Regional Analysis :

Heavy Demand for Mezcal to Favor Growth in North America

The market in North America is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. The growth in the region is attributed to inflated demand for mezcal in Mexico as mezcal is the national spirit of Mexico. The rising promotions of mezcal by celebrities in the US is expected to boost the market. For instance, in July 2019, Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul introduced mezcal brand Dos Hombres. The market in Europe is expected to experience healthy growth due to the growing demand for premium craft beverages. The increasing millennial population is expected to contribute to the market. Additionally, the growing collaborations and acquisitions of companies are expected to aid the development of the market in the region. For instance, in May 2018, Diageo, a British multinational alcoholic beverage company acquired Pierde Almas, a Mexican brand of mezcal to expand its product portfolio in Europe. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit a significant growth rate owing to the rising consumption of premium alcohol. The increasing number of bars and liquor shops is expected to encourage the growth of the market.

Significant Development :

August 2019: Xiaman Mezcal introduced strictly ‘artisanal’. The product is made by using two varieties of agave, Wild Tepextate & Espadín.

June 2017: Pernod Ricard, the French alcoholic beverage giant acquired the majority stakes of Del Maguey, the leading producer of artisanal, hand-crafted mezcals.

