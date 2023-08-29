Mezcal Market to see Huge Growth by 2030 | Fortune Business Insights™

Pune,India, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global mezcal market has experienced remarkable growth in recent years, emerging as a prominent player in the global spirits industry. Mezcal, a traditional Mexican distilled beverage made from agave plants, has garnered international attention due to its distinctive smoky flavor profile and artisanal production methods. This growth can be attributed to a rising consumer interest in authentic and unique spirits, as well as the increased availability of premium Mezcal brands in international markets. Additionally, the trend towards sustainability and the support of small-scale producers has further boosted the Mezcal market, as it often involves traditional, environmentally friendly production practices. As consumers continue to seek out novel and culturally rich experiences, the Mezcal market appears poised for sustained expansion, offering a taste of Mexican tradition and craftsmanship to enthusiasts worldwide.
The growing demand for premium craft beverages is expected to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Mezcal Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Age (Mezcal Jovan, Mezcal Reposado, Mezcal Anejo), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Retail, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2023-2030.” The growing popularity of alcohol is likely to enable speedy expansion of the market.
Get a Sample Research PDF Brochure:
https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/mezcal-market-102652
The coronavirus incident has caused major damage to all industries across the globe. The governments of several countries have instigated lockdown to thwart the spread of this deadly virus. Such plans have caused disturbances in the production and supply chain. But, with time and resolution, we will be able to combat this stern time and get back to normality. Our well-revised reports will help companies to receive in-depth information about the present scenario of every market so that you can adopt the necessary strategies accordingly.
Major Companies Covered in Mezcal Market are:
- Pernod Ricard
- Ilegal Mezcal
- William Grant and Sons Ltd.
- Rey Campero
- El Silencio Holdings, Inc
- Enotria & Coe
- Xiaman Spirits GmbH
- Diageo Plc
Report Scope & Segmentation:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|Forecast Period
|2023-2030
|Historical Data
|2019-2021
|Report Coverage
|Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends
|Segments Covered
|
|Regions Covered
|
Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:
https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/mezcal-market-102652
The mezcal market report comprises of:
- All-encompassing scrutiny of the industry
- Valuable data about key players
- Emerging market trends
- Important insights into the competitive landscape
- Leading regions
Market Driver:
Growing Consumer Demand for Premium Alcoholic Beverages to Aid Market Growth
The increasing consumption of alcohol has led to various lifestyle-related disorders. The growing knowledge about alcohol among millennials is expected to foster healthy growth of the market in the forthcoming years. Similarly, the rising consumer demand for functional beverages owing to its health benefits is likely to spur opportunities for the market in the foreseeable future. The growing shift from crafted spirits to mezcal owing to the variety of flavors in mezcals is expected to promote the healthy growth of the market. For instance, marzipan, fig, mint, vanilla, citrus fruits, honey, cinnamon, mango, and other flavors can be produced with mezcals. Furthermore, the rising demand for high-end, super-premium liquors is expected to enable speedy expansion of the market. The high product innovations by major companies are predicted to foster the healthy growth of the market. For instance, in March 2020, Dewar announced the introduction of its Ilegal Smooth, a double-aged blended scotch whiskey completed in Ilegal mezcal casks for a sweet, and smooth blend with a wisp of smoke.
However, the growing inclination towards non-alcoholic and healthy beverages is expected to retard the expansion of the market. Besides, shifting preference for CBD-based beverages and non-alcoholic craft beers are expected to negatively impact the market.
Ask for Customization:
https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/ask-for-customization/mezcal-market-102652
Segmentations-
By Age
- Mezcal Jovan
- Mezcal Reposado
- Mezcal Anejo
By Distribution Channel
- Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
- Convenience Stores
- Specialty Stores
- Online Retail
- Others
Regional Analysis:
Heavy Demand for Mezcal to Favor Growth in North America
The market in North America is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. The growth in the region is attributed to inflated demand for mezcal in Mexico as mezcal is the national spirit of Mexico. The rising promotions of mezcal by celebrities in the US is expected to boost the market. For instance, in July 2019, Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul introduced mezcal brand Dos Hombres. The market in Europe is expected to experience healthy growth due to the growing demand for premium craft beverages. The increasing millennial population is expected to contribute to the market. Additionally, the growing collaborations and acquisitions of companies are expected to aid the development of the market in the region. For instance, in May 2018, Diageo, a British multinational alcoholic beverage company acquired Pierde Almas, a Mexican brand of mezcal to expand its product portfolio in Europe. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit a significant growth rate owing to the rising consumption of premium alcohol. The increasing number of bars and liquor shops is expected to encourage the growth of the market.
Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:
https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/mezcal-market-102652
Significant Development:
August 2019: Xiaman Mezcal introduced strictly ‘artisanal’. The product is made by using two varieties of agave, Wild Tepextate & Espadín.
June 2017: Pernod Ricard, the French alcoholic beverage giant acquired the majority stakes of Del Maguey, the leading producer of artisanal, hand-crafted mezcals.
Read Related Insights:
Alcoholic Beverages Market to Reach 4,102.3 Billion by 2029 | Growing at a CAGR of 9.78%
Tequila Market to Hit USD 15.57 Billion by 2029 | Tequila Industry Growth is driven by Consumers' interest in New Flavors and Exotic Tastes
About Us:
Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.
Address:
Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.
9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner,
Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune - 411045,
Maharashtra, India.
Phone:
US: +1 424 253 0390
UK: +44 2071 939123
APAC: +91 744 740 1245
Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter