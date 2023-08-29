Hair Care Market to Worth USD 147.49 Billion by 2030 | With a Striking 5.8% CAGR

Pune, India, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global hair care market size was valued at USD 91.60 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow from USD 99.53 billion in 2023 to USD 147.49 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.8% growth during the forecast period of (2023-2030).

Hair care products help women and men keep their hair healthy and clean and protect them from damage. These hair care products include serum, shampoo, oil, conditioner, and others used in hair nourishment and are available in different forms such as lotion, liquid, cream, and gel.

This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights™ in its research report titled “Hair Care Market, 2023-2030.”

List of Key Players Profiled in the Hair Care Market Report:

L'Oréal S.A (France)

Coty Inc. (U.S.)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)

Unilever PLC (U.K.)

The Procter & Gamble Company (U.S.)

Revlon, Inc. (U.S.)

Kao Corporation (Japan)

Natura & Co. (Brazil)

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (U.S.)

Aveda Corporation (U.S.)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 5.8% 2030 Value Projection USD 147.49 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 91.60 Billion Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 195 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Product

By Distribution Channels

By Region Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Hair Care Market Growth Drivers Increasing Hair-Related Issues to Aid Market Growth Increasing Focus on the Development of Organic and Natural Products to Surge Demand

Segments:

Shampoo Segment to Dominate Market due to its Hair Enrichment Content

Based on product, the market is divided into hair colorants, shampoos, conditioners, hair oil, and others. The shampoo segment is anticipated to lead the market as it possesses various hair enrichment content such as mineral oils, vitamins, botanical extracts, and others, which help in hair growth.

Hypermarket/Supermarket to Lead the Market Due to Shopping Convenience

On the basis of distribution channels, the market is divided into supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty stores, online stores, and others. The hypermarket/supermarket segment is anticipated to lead the market, owing to a wide range of goods available in ample amounts under a single roof, thereby minimizing the need to browse multiple stores.

Geographically, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage:

The report offers:

Major growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and potential challenges for the market.

Comprehensive insights into regional developments.

List of major industry players.

Key strategies adopted by the market players.

Latest industry developments such as product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.

Competitive Landscape:

Key Players in the Market Inclining toward Eco-Friendly Solutions and Effective Strategies

Nowadays, key players in the market are adopting effective strategies, marketing, and advertising strategies, incorporating environment-friendly packaging solutions, and developing organic products to draw consumers' interest.

Drivers and Restraints:

Rise in the Number of Hair-Related Issues to Support Market Growth

The male population is progressively witnessing hair issues, such as hair loss, greying, and hair loss, which are expected to increase hairdressing product utilization. Moreover, the aging population is more susceptible to hair problems than the youth is expected to surge the demand for hairdressing products.

An increasing number of people with sensitive hair are experiencing allergic reactions from hair cleansing products such as serums, shampoo, cleansers, and others owing to the toxic chemical use, thereby hindering the hair care market growth.

Regional Insights:

Europe to Lead the Market Owing to the Demand from Beauty-Conscious Consumers

Europe dominated the market in 2022 as it held the highest position in the global hair care market share from 2023-2030. This is due to the presence of a highly beauty-conscious population that will drive the adoption of hair grooming products.

North America is predicted to witness subsequent presence of hair care companies in the market due to people’s high expenditure on personal care, including hair-based products.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold a major market share. The countries in this region witness intense air pollution leading to the consistent cleaning of hair. Moreover, the thriving growth of the spa business possibly helps in adopting scalp repair-related products in the region.

South America is estimated to display a vital presence in the market owing to the booming growth of the urban population, supporting to intensification of the number of people giving importance to their hair care maintenance.

COVID-19 Impact

Shutdown of Shipment Complications and Stores Owing to Pandemic Restraint, the Demand

The global market experienced a downfall during the pandemic. This is attributed to the shutting down of shops owing to the maintenance of limited store occupancy, consumers being cautious of getting infected by touching packaging, and lockdown restrictions. Transportation was restricted to mitigate the spread of the virus.

Detailed Table of Contents:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Overview of the Parent Market Industry SWOT Analysis Recent Industry Developments Supply Chain & Regulatory Analysis Qualitative Analysis (In Relation to COVID-19) Impact of COVID-19 on the Market Supply Chain Challenges Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19 Pandemic

Global Hair Care Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Hair Colorants Shampoo Conditioner Hair Oil Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Specialty Stores Online Stores Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!

Key Industry Developments:

April 2022: The Wella Company, the global beauty company, acquired Briogeo, a rapidly growing scalp oil brand, to grow its eco-friendly cosmetic products portfolio globally. Briogeo’s shampoo and conditioner products are made of formulations of vitamins, antioxidants, and natural oils.

