Arto Paukku appointed Enento Group’s Chief Marketing and Customer Officer

Enento Group Plc’s Board of Directors has today appointed Arto Paukku as the Chief Marketing and Customer Officer and member of the Executive Management Team. He will start in the position on 1 October 2023. As informed on 22 June 2023, Enento’s current Chief Marketing and Customer Officer Victoria Preger will leave her position to move to a new position outside Enento.

Paukku has worked at the company since August 2020, when he started as the Nordic Head of the Premium Solutions business line. Most recently, Paukku worked as the Investor Relations Officer for the Group. Prior to joining Enento, he held various sales and business leadership positions at companies such as Nets, Klarna, and Siemens.

"Arto possesses the right leadership skills and experience to be a key person in our strategy implementation and digitalization journey. He has a strong track record of delivering results in the company, knows the dynamics of our operating markets and is a very appreciated colleague. His background and expertise fit strongly with the needs of Enento, and I am very glad to get him to be part of our Executive Management Team” says CEO Jeanette Jäger.

“I am truly excited to get started in this new role. Enento is a great company operating in a very interesting industry with solid growth prospects and we are about to start turning our updated strategy into reality. By focusing on innovation, automation, and digitalization activities, we aim to drive customer experience to another level”, says Arto Paukku.

