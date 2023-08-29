insightsoftware Acquires Vizlib, Extending Write-Back to Qlik Users

Raleigh, NC, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- insightsoftware, a global provider of reporting, analytics, and performance management solutions, today announced it acquired Vizlib, a UK-based software company that builds powerful value-added products for Qlik Sense. With this deal, insightsoftware can provide Qlik users with powerful new capabilities to supercharge operational planning, reporting, and analytics. It also complements insightsoftware’s previous acquisition of Power ON, and extends write-back: the ability to update source data in enterprise databases directly onto the Qlik platform.

Founded in London in 2016, Vizlib creates value-add solutions for Qlik Sense that help customers around the world elevate their approach to data visualization and analytics. Through its cloud-based team collaboration management software, Vizlib enables users to take their dashboarding, reporting, and project planning to new levels, driving data literacy and accelerating speed to insight across teams and organizations.

“The rate at which the world’s finance, operations, and business leaders must analyze complex, robust data continues to increase at a rapid pace. Teams must be armed with the right analytics solutions to collect and interpret meaningful insights faster than ever before,” said Mark Lisi, Senior Vice President, Corporate Development at insightsoftware. “Vizlib’s real-time, enhanced data storytelling capabilities allow leaders to streamline planning processes and focus on what matters most – strategically solving business problems and boosting bottom lines. We are eager to offer this additional support to insightsoftware customers, advancing our own capabilities that improve data quality and visibility, and enhance performance.”

Vizlib also offers Qlik users additional powerful features such as write-back for strategic and operational planning, read-only dashboards, data segmentations, spreadsheet risk management, data quality management dashboards, CRM, segmentation planning, master data management, workflow approval management, contextualized communications, teamwork management, read-only dashboards, and insight sharing.

"This acquisition seamlessly connects insightsoftware’s expertise and product offerings with our extensive visualization library. Together, we're able to offer continued best-in-class solutions for an expanding customer base, particularly for core lines of business, including the Office of the CFO,” said Martin Mahler, CEO, Vizlib. "Today’s organizational decision-makers are under unique pressures from a challenging market and consistent, accurate reporting is a key element for company growth. Our combined power and expertise in this area will immediately offer customers improved automation and more efficient daily operations to help them expertly navigate their unique business environment and unlock opportunities for accelerated growth and organizational success."

insightsoftware is a hyper-growth company dedicated to consolidating organizational data to round out one of the broadest reporting, analytics, and performance management solution sets available. The company has experienced tremendous growth, with a five-year percentage growth rate of 425 percent. Headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, insightsoftware is a global team with offices around the world, with more than 2,400 team members, 32,000 global customers, 500,000 global users, and 1,300 partners. The company’s strategic M&A deals and world-class product development have been key drivers of 25 acquisitions in its five years in business.

About insightsoftware

insightsoftware is a leading provider of reporting, analytics, and performance management solutions. Over 32,000 organizations worldwide rely on us to support business needs in the areas of accounting, finance, operations, supply chain, tax, budgeting, planning, HR, and disclosure management. We enable the Office of the CFO to connect to and make sense of their data in real time so they can proactively drive greater financial intelligence across their organization. Our best-in-class solutions provide customers with increased productivity, visibility, accuracy, and compliance. Learn more at insightsoftware.com.

About Vizlib

Established in 2016, Vizlib strives to provide a best-in-class data visualization and data analytics experience for business users. With offices in London, Poznan, and Stockholm, Vizlib is currently leading the Qlik ecosystem as a Qlik Technology Partner. Our feature-rich, intuitive plug & play extensions for BI tools empower data-driven organizations to go beyond their current analytics capabilities and uncover new, meaningful insights faster than ever before. We make data talk. Learn more at vizlib.com.

Attachment