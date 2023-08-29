Global Automated Liquid Handling Systems Market Report 2023-2035: Evolving Technologies, Growing Demand for Miniaturization, Increasing Adoption of Automated Systems

Dublin, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automated Liquid Handling Systems Market 2023-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global automated liquid handling systems market is projected to reach approximately USD 2.82 billion in 2023, with an expected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 7.4% during 2023-2035. Innovation in the life science industry, driven by advanced technologies, is crucial for maximizing assay throughput. Automated liquid handling has gained prominence due to its ability to enhance efficiency and reduce errors compared to traditional manual methods.
Importance of Automated Liquid Handling:
As the demand for complex biopharmaceuticals increases, laboratories worldwide are focusing on providing analytical and product development solutions. Ensuring precise control over variables during laboratory processes is essential. Manual liquid handling techniques carry the risk of errors and reduced flexibility, making automated systems a preferred choice.
Asepsis and Integrity:
Maintaining asepsis during liquid handling is vital to preserve the integrity of solutions. Automated liquid handlers have emerged as a solution to ensure aseptic conditions and mitigate the risks associated with manual handling.
Applications and Advantages:
Automated liquid handling systems find applications in clinical research laboratories and universities. They offer high precision and accuracy in dispensing liquid volumes, even in nanoliters. The rising interest in adopting automated systems is expected to drive significant growth in the market.
Market Insights:
The report focuses on automated pipetting systems and automated microplate washers, examining various aspects such as pipetting technology, washing technology, modality, type of instrument, application, and end-users across different geographical regions.
Lab Automation and Demand:
Lab automation is rapidly gaining traction, integrating automated technologies to enhance laboratory operations. Automated liquid handling instruments offer benefits such as sample preparation ease, improved accuracy, reproducibility, and reduced manual labor.
Growing Demand for Liquid Handling Systems:
Automated liquid handling systems have transformed laboratory processes, especially in sample preparation for next-generation sequencing workflows. These systems enhance productivity, accuracy, and quality in high-throughput screening, sequencing, and other applications.
Market Landscape:
The automated liquid handling systems market features over 130 developers offering more than 150 automated pipetting systems and over 105 automated microplate washers. Air displacement technology is commonly used for automated pipetting, enabling precise dispensing of small liquid volumes.
Global Market Size and Growth:
The global market for automated liquid handling systems is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 7.4% during 2023-2035. North America dominates the market share (>40%), driven by substantial life science research and investment in infrastructure.
Key Trends
Partnerships and Patents:
Stakeholders in the industry are forming partnerships to enhance their capabilities and product portfolios. The report highlights numerous partnerships and the significant number of patents (about 500) focused on automated liquid handling systems.
Automated Pipetting Systems Advancements:
Automated pipetting systems capture the largest market share. Recent developments include innovative systems like the 4-in-1 automated liquid handling system and Myra, the first liquid handling system with an integrated camera.
Centrifugal Force Technology in Microplate Washers:
Centrifugal force technology dominates the automated microplate washers market due to its ability to reduce carryover and cross-contamination.
Key Companies:
Key players in the automated liquid handling technology market include Agilent Technologies, Beckman Coulter Life Sciences, Eppendorf, Hamilton Robotics, MyGenostics, Tecan, and Thermo Fisher Scientific.
Conclusion:
The automated liquid handling systems market is poised for significant growth due to its advantages in enhancing laboratory processes. Lab automation, advancements in pipetting systems, and partnerships among stakeholders are key drivers of this industry. The market's future growth will be influenced by factors such as evolving technologies, growing demand for miniaturization, and increasing adoption of automated systems in laboratories worldwide.
Key Topics Covered:
1. PREFACE
1.1. Introduction
1.2. Key Market Insights
1.3. Scope of the Report
1.4. Research Methodology
1.5. Frequently Asked Questions
1.6. Chapter Outlines
2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3. INTRODUCTION
3.1. Chapter Overview
3.2. Overview of Automated Liquid Handling Systems
3.3. Manual versus Automated Liquid Handling
3.4. Automated Pipetting Systems
3.5. Automated Microplate Washers
3.6. Applications of Automated Liquid Handling Systems
3.7. Challenges in Adoption of Automated Liquid Handling Systems
3.8. Future Perspectives
4. AUTOMATED PIPETTING SYSTEMS: MARKET LANDSCAPE
4.1. Chapter Overview
4.2. Automated Pipetting Systems: Overall Market Landscape
4.3. Automated Pipetting System Providers Landscape
5. AUTOMATED PIPETTING SYSTEM PROVIDERS: COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS
5.1. Chapter Overview
5.2. Assumptions and Key Parameters
5.3. Methodology
5.4. Company Competitiveness Analysis: Automated Pipetting System Providers
6. AUTOMATED PIPETTING SYSTEM PROVIDERS: COMPANY PROFILES
6.1. Chapter Overview
6.2. Beckman Coulter Life Sciences
6.3. Eppendorf
6.4. Hamilton Robotics
6.5. MyGenostics
7. AUTOMATED MICROPLATE WASHERS: MARKET LANDSCAPE
7.1. Chapter Overview
7.2. Automated Microplate Washers: Overall Market Landscape
7.3. Automated Microplate Washer Providers Landscape
8. AUTOMATED MICROPLATE WASHER PROVIDERS: COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS
8.1. Chapter Overview
8.2. Assumptions and Key Parameters
8.3. Methodology
8.4. Company Competitiveness Analysis: Automated Microplate Washer Providers
9. AUTOMATED MICROPLATE WASHER PROVIDERS: COMPANY PROFILES
9.1. Chapter Overview
9.2. Agilent Technologies
9.3. Tecan
9.4. Thermo Fisher Scientific
10. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS
10.1. Chapter Overview
10.2. Partnership Models
10.3. Automated Liquid Handling Systems: Partnerships and Collaborations
11. PATENT ANALYSIS
11.1. Chapter Overview
11.2. Scope and Methodology
11.3. Automated Liquid Handling Systems: Patent Analysis
11.4. Automated Liquid Handling Systems: Patent Benchmarking Analysis
11.5. Automated Liquid Handling Systems: Patent Valuation Analysis
11.6. Leading Patents: Analysis by Number of Citations
12. MARKET SIZING AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS
12.1. Chapter Overview
12.2. Methodology and Key Assumptions
12.3. Global Automated Liquid Handling Systems Market, 2023-2035
Liquid Handling System
13. SWOT ANALYSIS
13.1. Chapter Overview
13.2. Automated Liquid Handling Systems: SWOT Analysis
13.3. Comparison of SWOT Factors
13.4. Concluding Remarks
14. CONCLUDING REMARKS
15. APPENDIX I: TABULATED DATA
16. APPENDIX II: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS
- 4titude
- A.S.T. BioMedical
- Abbott
- ABL Diagnostics
- ABLE Labs
- Accuris Instruments
- Accuscience
- ACTGene
- Adaltis
- Addcare Bio-Tech
- Advanced Instruments
- Agilent
- Alpha Diagnostics International
- AlphaHelix
- AMP Diagnostics
- AMTK
- Analytik Jena
- Andrew Alliance
- Anton Paar
- apDia
- Appleton Woods
- Apricot Designs
- Argosy Capital
- Arise Biotech
- Art Robbins Instruments
- Artel
- Aspect Scientific
- Atlantic Lab Equipment
- Aurora Biomed
- Autobio Diagnostics
- AutoGen
- Automata
- Awareness Technology
- Battery Ventures
- BD
- Beckman Coulter
- Berthold Technologies
- Bio Molecular Systems
- BIOBASE
- Biochrom
- Bioevopeak
- BioFluidica
- BioFluidix
- Biohit Oyj
- BioMicroLab
- BioNex Solutions
- Bio-Rad
- Biosan
- BioSense Solutions
- Biosero
- BioTek (a subsidiary of Agilent Technologies)
- BIOTOOLS
- BlueCatBio
- Blue-Ray Biotech
- BrandTech Scientific
- Brooks Life Sciences
- CareData Infomatics
- Caretium Medical Instruments
- Chemspeed Technologies
- Chengdu Empsun Medical
- Copia Scientific
- Corbett Life Science
- CYTENA
- Das
- DiHeSys
- DISPENDIX
- Dynamic Devices
- Eppendorf
- EQT
- Erba Mannheim
- Fison Instruments
- Flow Robotics
- FORMULATRIX
- GEFERTEC
- Gen-Probe (acquired by Hologic)
- Gestalt Robotics
- Gilson
- Grenoble INP - UGA
- Hamilton
- Hangzhou Allsheng Instruments
- Harvard College
- Hercuvan Lab Systems
- High Technology
- HighRes Biosolutions
- HiTec Zang
- HTZ
- Hudson Robotics
- Hunan Sundy Science and Technology
- iClear Healthcare
- Illumina
- Inheco
- INOVIA Technology
- InSphero
- Institute for Prevention and Occupational Medicine
- INTEGRA Biosciences
- Integrated DNA Technologies
- Intra Globus Biosystems
- Ionix Analytical
- Labcyte
- LabHelp
- Labmate Scientific
- LabMinds
- Labnics Equipment
- Labocon
- Labomed
- Labtech
- Labtron Equipment
- Lanmer
- 119. LEAP PAL Parts and Consumables
- Leimac
- Linear Chemicals
- Lonza
- M2-Automation
- m2p-labs
- Mammoth Biosciences
- Massachusetts Institute of Technology
- Medicinal Genomics
- Meril
- Meslo
- Mettler Toledo
- MGI
- Micro Lab Instruments
- Mikura
- MilliporeSigma
- Mindray
- Molecular Device
- MRC Labs
- Munich Leukemia Laboratory (MLL)
- MyGenostics
- Nanbei Instrument
- NanoScreen
- Novacyt
- Opentrons
- Oyster Bay Pump Works
- PerkinElmer
- Perlong Medical Equipment
- PromedeusLab
- Pro-Pack Materials
- Prosperity Biotech (shandong)
- PSI
- QIAGEN
- Questron Technologies
- RayKol
- Rayto Life and Analytical Sciences
- Relimetrics
- Repado
- Rhinostics
- Robonik
- Roche
- Samsung Biologics
- Sartorius
- SCIENION
- SCIEX
- SEED Biosciences
- Shanghai Kehua Bioengineering (KHB)
- Shenzhen Emperor Electronics Technology
- Siemens
- Sinnowa Medical Science & Technology
- Societe Francaise de Reactifs et d'Instruments (SFRI)
- Sophisticated Scientific Instruments
- SPT Labtech
- Standford University
- Sunostik Medical Technology
- Synchron
- Tecan
- Technische Universitat Berlin
- Tek-Matic
- Teledyne CETAC Technologies
- Texas BioGene
- The French National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS)
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- TIANGEN Biotech
- TianLong Science and Technology
- TOMTEC
- Trajan Scientific and Medical
- TriContinent
- Trivitron Healthcare
- UgenTec
- University College Lillebaelt
- Vela Diagnostics
- Waters
- Worcester Polytechnic Institute
- Wuxi Hiwell Diatek Instruments
- Zinsser North America
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eatbgb
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment