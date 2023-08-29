Global Automated Liquid Handling Systems Market Report 2023-2035: Evolving Technologies, Growing Demand for Miniaturization, Increasing Adoption of Automated Systems

Dublin, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automated Liquid Handling Systems Market 2023-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automated liquid handling systems market is projected to reach approximately USD 2.82 billion in 2023, with an expected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 7.4% during 2023-2035. Innovation in the life science industry, driven by advanced technologies, is crucial for maximizing assay throughput. Automated liquid handling has gained prominence due to its ability to enhance efficiency and reduce errors compared to traditional manual methods.



Importance of Automated Liquid Handling:

As the demand for complex biopharmaceuticals increases, laboratories worldwide are focusing on providing analytical and product development solutions. Ensuring precise control over variables during laboratory processes is essential. Manual liquid handling techniques carry the risk of errors and reduced flexibility, making automated systems a preferred choice.



Asepsis and Integrity:

Maintaining asepsis during liquid handling is vital to preserve the integrity of solutions. Automated liquid handlers have emerged as a solution to ensure aseptic conditions and mitigate the risks associated with manual handling.



Applications and Advantages:

Automated liquid handling systems find applications in clinical research laboratories and universities. They offer high precision and accuracy in dispensing liquid volumes, even in nanoliters. The rising interest in adopting automated systems is expected to drive significant growth in the market.



Market Insights:

The report focuses on automated pipetting systems and automated microplate washers, examining various aspects such as pipetting technology, washing technology, modality, type of instrument, application, and end-users across different geographical regions.



Lab Automation and Demand:

Lab automation is rapidly gaining traction, integrating automated technologies to enhance laboratory operations. Automated liquid handling instruments offer benefits such as sample preparation ease, improved accuracy, reproducibility, and reduced manual labor.



Growing Demand for Liquid Handling Systems:

Automated liquid handling systems have transformed laboratory processes, especially in sample preparation for next-generation sequencing workflows. These systems enhance productivity, accuracy, and quality in high-throughput screening, sequencing, and other applications.



Market Landscape:

The automated liquid handling systems market features over 130 developers offering more than 150 automated pipetting systems and over 105 automated microplate washers. Air displacement technology is commonly used for automated pipetting, enabling precise dispensing of small liquid volumes.



Global Market Size and Growth:

The global market for automated liquid handling systems is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 7.4% during 2023-2035. North America dominates the market share (>40%), driven by substantial life science research and investment in infrastructure.



Key Trends

Partnerships and Patents:

Stakeholders in the industry are forming partnerships to enhance their capabilities and product portfolios. The report highlights numerous partnerships and the significant number of patents (about 500) focused on automated liquid handling systems.



Automated Pipetting Systems Advancements:

Automated pipetting systems capture the largest market share. Recent developments include innovative systems like the 4-in-1 automated liquid handling system and Myra, the first liquid handling system with an integrated camera.



Centrifugal Force Technology in Microplate Washers:

Centrifugal force technology dominates the automated microplate washers market due to its ability to reduce carryover and cross-contamination.



Key Companies:

Key players in the automated liquid handling technology market include Agilent Technologies, Beckman Coulter Life Sciences, Eppendorf, Hamilton Robotics, MyGenostics, Tecan, and Thermo Fisher Scientific.



Conclusion:

The automated liquid handling systems market is poised for significant growth due to its advantages in enhancing laboratory processes. Lab automation, advancements in pipetting systems, and partnerships among stakeholders are key drivers of this industry. The market's future growth will be influenced by factors such as evolving technologies, growing demand for miniaturization, and increasing adoption of automated systems in laboratories worldwide.

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE

1.1. Introduction

1.2. Key Market Insights

1.3. Scope of the Report

1.4. Research Methodology

1.5. Frequently Asked Questions

1.6. Chapter Outlines



2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



3. INTRODUCTION

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. Overview of Automated Liquid Handling Systems

3.3. Manual versus Automated Liquid Handling

3.4. Automated Pipetting Systems

3.5. Automated Microplate Washers

3.6. Applications of Automated Liquid Handling Systems

3.7. Challenges in Adoption of Automated Liquid Handling Systems

3.8. Future Perspectives



4. AUTOMATED PIPETTING SYSTEMS: MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Automated Pipetting Systems: Overall Market Landscape

4.3. Automated Pipetting System Providers Landscape



5. AUTOMATED PIPETTING SYSTEM PROVIDERS: COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Assumptions and Key Parameters

5.3. Methodology

5.4. Company Competitiveness Analysis: Automated Pipetting System Providers



6. AUTOMATED PIPETTING SYSTEM PROVIDERS: COMPANY PROFILES

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Beckman Coulter Life Sciences

6.3. Eppendorf

6.4. Hamilton Robotics

6.5. MyGenostics



7. AUTOMATED MICROPLATE WASHERS: MARKET LANDSCAPE

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Automated Microplate Washers: Overall Market Landscape

7.3. Automated Microplate Washer Providers Landscape



8. AUTOMATED MICROPLATE WASHER PROVIDERS: COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Assumptions and Key Parameters

8.3. Methodology

8.4. Company Competitiveness Analysis: Automated Microplate Washer Providers



9. AUTOMATED MICROPLATE WASHER PROVIDERS: COMPANY PROFILES

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Agilent Technologies

9.3. Tecan

9.4. Thermo Fisher Scientific



10. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Partnership Models

10.3. Automated Liquid Handling Systems: Partnerships and Collaborations



11. PATENT ANALYSIS

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Scope and Methodology

11.3. Automated Liquid Handling Systems: Patent Analysis

11.4. Automated Liquid Handling Systems: Patent Benchmarking Analysis

11.5. Automated Liquid Handling Systems: Patent Valuation Analysis

11.6. Leading Patents: Analysis by Number of Citations



12. MARKET SIZING AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS

12.1. Chapter Overview

12.2. Methodology and Key Assumptions

12.3. Global Automated Liquid Handling Systems Market, 2023-2035

Liquid Handling System



13. SWOT ANALYSIS

13.1. Chapter Overview

13.2. Automated Liquid Handling Systems: SWOT Analysis

13.3. Comparison of SWOT Factors

13.4. Concluding Remarks



14. CONCLUDING REMARKS



