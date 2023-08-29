Ocean Craft Marine Delivers Cutting-Edge Law Enforcement Boat to the Black Diamond Police Department

BLACK DIAMOND, Wash., Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocean Craft Marine, a renowned professional boat builder based in Annapolis, Maryland, announces the completion and delivery of a state-of-the-art law enforcement boat to the Black Diamond Police Department in Black Diamond, Washington State. The 6.5-meter aluminum constructed vessel, crafted with precision and expertise, promises to enhance maritime security and safety for the Black Diamond community.



"We are thrilled to partner with the Black Diamond Police Department and contribute to the safety and security of their small community," stated Todd Salus, Ocean Craft Marine’s Vice President. "This delivery marks a significant milestone in our ongoing mission to provide top-tier, customized maritime solutions that empower law enforcement agencies to carry out their vital work with enhanced efficiency and effectiveness."

The 6.5-meter law enforcement boat boasts advanced features that will greatly amplify the Black Diamond Police Department's capabilities in patrolling and responding to maritime incidents. Its aluminum construction ensures durability, agility, and excellent performance even in challenging conditions. Equipped with cutting-edge navigational systems, state-of-the-art communication tools, and specialized law enforcement equipment, the vessel is primed to tackle a wide range of tasks, including search and rescue operations, surveillance, and law enforcement activities.

Commander Martinez of the Black Diamond Police Department expressed his enthusiasm about the new maritime asset, "The addition of this exceptional law enforcement boat to our fleet marks a significant advancement in our ability to safeguard our community. We are deeply grateful to Ocean Craft Marine for their dedication to creating a vessel that will undoubtedly contribute to the safety and security of our waters."

For more information about Ocean Craft Marine and their cutting-edge maritime solutions, please visit www.oceancraftmarine.com.

About Ocean Craft Marine

Based in Annapolis, Maryland, Ocean Craft Marine helps professional and recreational boaters successfully accomplish their individual boating missions by providing the safest, highest quality, purpose-built rigid-hull inflatable boats in the world. They offer a unique combination of deep, global boat building experience, a dynamic design and production process and a dedication to comprehensive customer service. For additional information on Ocean Craft Marine, visit oceancraftmarine.com.

