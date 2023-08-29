North America In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Overview 2023-2030: Reimbursement and Regulation Challenges Being Countered by Opportunities in AI and ML Applications in Diagnostics

Dublin, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Forecast to 2030 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Product and Services, Technology, Application, End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America in-vitro diagnostics (IVD) market is projected to experience substantial growth, with its value expected to increase from $56.89 billion in 2022 to $78.47 billion by 2028, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.1% from 2022 to 2030.

Market Drivers

Prevalence of Chronic and Infectious Diseases: The increasing incidence of chronic and infectious diseases is a major driver of the North America IVD market's growth. Diagnostic tests play a critical role in disease detection, management, and treatment. Rising Demand During COVID-19 Pandemic: The demand for in-vitro diagnostics experienced a significant surge during the COVID-19 pandemic due to the need for rapid and accurate diagnostic tests for the virus.

Challenges

Reimbursement Procedures: Cumbersome reimbursement procedures can hinder the growth of the IVD market, affecting its accessibility and adoption. Stringent Regulations: Stringent regulations regarding product approvals can slow down the introduction of new diagnostic technologies and products.

Opportunities

Integration with Digital Health Solutions: The integration of IVD technologies with digital health solutions, such as data analytics and artificial intelligence, offers opportunities for better patient management and outcomes. AI/ML-enabled IVDs have the potential to revolutionize healthcare decision-making. AI and Machine Learning in Diagnostics: The use of artificial intelligence and machine learning in IVDs is revolutionizing medical device development and diagnostic capabilities. AI-based IVDs can enhance accuracy and efficiency in disease assessment and health prediction.

Segmentation

The North America IVD market is segmented based on various factors:

1. Product and Services

Kits

Instruments

Software and Services

2. Technology

Immunoassay/Immunochemistry

Clinical Chemistry

Molecular Diagnostics

Microbiology

Blood Glucose Self-Monitoring

Coagulation and Hemostasis

Hematology

Urinalysis

Others

3. Application

Infectious Disease

Diabetes

Oncology

Cardiology

Autoimmune Disease

Nephrology

Others

4. End User

Hospitals

Laboratories

Homecare

Others

Key Insights

The integration of IVD technologies with digital health solutions is gaining traction, enhancing diagnostic value and patient outcomes.

Reagents and kits are the largest segment in terms of product and services, while immunoassay/immunochemistry dominates the technology-based segment.

The infectious disease application holds the largest market share, with the highest CAGR expected in the same segment.

Hospitals are the dominant end user, driven by an increase in hospitalizations and a growing demand for rapid diagnostics. However, the homecare segment is expected to grow rapidly.

In summary, the North America IVD market is poised for growth due to factors like disease prevalence, the role of IVDs in the COVID-19 pandemic, and the integration of IVD technologies with digital health solutions. Challenges related to reimbursement and regulations are countered by opportunities presented by AI and machine learning applications in diagnostics. The market's segmentation provides insights into its diverse dynamics across products, technologies, applications, and end users.

