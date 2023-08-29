Tablet Application Processor Industry Overview 2023-2028: Apple iOS Poised for Remarkable Expansion, North America Spearheads Surge Driven by iPad's User-Friendly Appeal

Dublin, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Tablet Application Processor Market 2023-2028: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global tablet application processor market is poised to achieve substantial growth, reaching an estimated value of $2.8 billion by 2028, with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.8% from 2023 to 2028. The future of this market holds promise, particularly in the household and commercial sectors, driven by various factors.

Market Drivers

Widespread Demand for Tablets: Tablets continue to enjoy widespread demand among customers for work, gaming, entertainment, and other purposes. This sustained demand is a major driver for the tablet application processor market.

Emergence of 5G Technologies: The growing adoption and integration of 5G technologies in tablets are expected to contribute to market growth. The enhanced connectivity and data speeds offered by 5G technology align well with the functionalities of modern tablets.

Demand for GPS Integrated Tablets: The increasing demand for tablets with GPS integration, especially in applications that require location-based services, is further stimulating the tablet application processor market.

Market Segmentation

The study categorizes the tablet application processor market by various parameters, including:

Product Type: The market is segmented into 32-bit, 64-bit, and others.

Core Type: This segment encompasses single-core and multi-core processors.

Operating System: The operating system segment includes Android, Apple iOS, and Windows.

End-Use: Market participants are categorized by end-use into household, commercial, and others.

Market participants are categorized by end-use into household, commercial, and others. Region: The market's geographical breakdown covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The competitive landscape of the tablet application processor market centers around product quality and involves strategies such as manufacturing facility expansion, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and integration across the value chain. Prominent companies profiled in this market include Qualcomm Technologies, Apple, Samsung Electronics, MediaTek, Intel, NVIDIA, and Advanced Micro Devices.

Market Insights

Apple iOS Growth: Apple iOS is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the strong demand for iPads, driven by user-friendly features and processor-efficient capabilities that enhance multitasking.

Household Segment Growth: The household segment is expected to experience higher growth due to increased computer ownership, rising internet usage rates among children, and considerable demand for wireless, touchscreen notebook PCs, and tablets among kids.

North America Dominance: North America is projected to remain the largest region in the market. This dominance is attributed to the availability of affordable tablets and the presence of key tablet manufacturing hubs in the region.

