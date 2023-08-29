RNA Therapy Clinical Trials Market Report 2023-2030: Strategies and Collaborations Shaping the Industry

Dublin, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "RNA Therapy Clinical Trials Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global RNA therapy clinical trials market is on an impressive growth trajectory, projected to attain a size of USD 3.5 billion by 2030. This growth, anticipated at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.84% from 2023 to 2030, is propelled by several factors including the expanding presence of biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies in emerging countries, the rising burden of infectious and rare diseases, the success of RNA-based COVID-19 vaccines, regulatory endorsements, and the surge in demand for personalized medicines.

RNA Therapy's Promising Therapeutic Approach Drives Demand

RNA therapy is emerging as a promising therapeutic avenue for disease treatment and prevention, leading to a surge in RNA clinical trials. Extensive research on various types of RNAs, coupled with RNA's potential to address diverse human diseases, has intensified the demand for RNA therapy clinical trials. This innovative approach, wherein RNA serves as both a drug and a target, is fostering the development of novel treatments for rare and challenging-to-treat diseases.

Infectious and Rare Diseases as Key Drivers

Infectious and rare diseases stand as significant contributors to global mortality rates, urging biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to innovate new drugs. This impetus has led to an upswing in RNA-based therapy, fueling the demand for RNA therapy clinical trials. Rare diseases, particularly, continue to be a prime focus area for RNA therapies.

COVID-19 Pandemic's Influence on the Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the RNA therapy clinical trials market. While the pandemic's focus on vaccine development disrupted RNA clinical trials, it also spurred researchers' interest in RNA-based COVID-19 vaccines and their potential against other infectious diseases and oncology indications. This dual effect has driven growth within the market.

Strategies and Collaborations Shape the Market

Industry leaders are actively engaging in partnerships, agreements, collaborations, and launches to expand their global reach and product portfolios. Notably, IQVIA Company collaborated with Janssen Research & Development, LLC in March 2021 for Phase 3 COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials. These collaborations facilitate virtual oversight, telehealth technologies, and digital patient engagement strategies to support both remote and on-site studies.

RNA Therapy Clinical Trail Market Report Highlights

The messenger RNA segment commanded the largest revenue share of 35.7% in 2022, driven by advancements in gene expression research and technology.

The Phase II segment dominated the RNA therapy clinical trials market with a revenue share of 41.3% in 2022, bolstered by RNA therapy's efficacy and safety.

Rare diseases constituted the leading segment in 2022, capturing a revenue share of 21.8%. The segment's growth is fueled by increasing burdens of various rare diseases and research investments.

North America led with a revenue share of 36.6% in 2022. Established players, rising rare disease cases, extensive RNA research, and growing clinical trials contribute to regional growth.

Innovation and an escalating number of clinical studies further drive growth in North America. For instance, the partnership between Moderna & Merck focused on a phase 2b trial of a personalized mRNA cancer vaccine with KEYTRUDA for melanoma stage III/IV patients.

Key Players Shaping the Market

Dominant players in the market include IQVIA, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, ICON PLC, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., PPD Inc., Syneos Health, Medpace Holdings, Inc., Novotech, PAREXEL International Corp., and Veristat, LLC. These industry leaders play pivotal roles in shaping the dynamic landscape of RNA therapy clinical trials.

