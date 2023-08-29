MetaQuiz Launches the World's First 100% AI-Powered Blockchain Learn-to-Earn Quiz Game

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breaking new ground in the world of AI, blockchain technology, education, and gaming, MetaQuiz offers a unique opportunity for users to engage, learn, and win big prizes through the power of AI and blockchain.

Designed and developed by MetFi DAO , a genuine innovator, investor, and incubator in the AI, Metaverse, and Web3 landscapes, MetaQuiz aspires to engineer a seismic shift in the domain of blockchain-driven educational gaming. Its vision is to curate a pioneering Learn-and-Earn ecosystem, where individuals from diverse backgrounds can bolster their knowledge and earn rewards in a secure, enjoyable environment.

DAO Member, Matt Davis articulates the essence of MetaQuiz's arrival in the AI blockchain sphere: "MetaQuiz is not just a platform; it's a journey that transforms learning into a thrilling experience. We've harnessed the power of AI and blockchain to create a space where curiosity leads to knowledge, and knowledge leads to rewards."

Unlock the Power of Blockchain Technology

MetaQuiz is the pioneering force behind the intersection of blockchain technology and education. The platform ensures an entirely on-chain experience, setting new standards for transparency, security, and trust. This innovation guarantees tamper-proof, instantaneous rewards and an immutable ledger of records, reinforcing a fair and equitable experience for all users.

A World of Languages and Topics Awaits

MetaQuiz goes beyond borders by offering a multi-language platform, catering to a global audience. Users can select their preferred language and explore a diverse array of topics, including music, science, history, sports, film, blockchain, crypto, and NFTs just to name a few. The platform's Large Language AI Model empowers users to learn and engage in subjects they are passionate about.

Try it for Free

MetaQuiz invites everyone to take a step towards knowledge and rewards by offering a free trial . This free-to-try approach enables users to familiarize themselves with the platform and its features and dive into the excitement that MetaQuiz offers.

Just some of what sets MetaQuiz apart

- AI-Powered Quizzes: Unlike traditional quiz platforms, MetaQuiz is 100% on-chain, employing advanced AI algorithms to generate a myriad of questions tailored to the end-user, ensuring a rich, diverse, and continually evolving learning experience.

- Weekly Jackpot Draw: One of the platform's marquee offerings, every correctly answered question receives a ticket in the weekly prize draw with a guaranteed starting minimum of 10,000 USDT in prizes up for grabs every week, the smart contract has in-built mechanisms such as jackpots to make the prizes even bigger.

- Instant Rewards: Winners are immediately rewarded with all prizes transferred to winners' wallets by smart contracts, an effortlessly satisfying encounter.

- Provably Random Prizes - Prize draws are conducted weekly, 100% provably random, transparent, and verifiable on-chain via Chainlink’s Verifiable Random Function (VRF) ensuring fair and transparent prize draws every week.

- Transparency and Security: By leveraging blockchain technology, MetaQuiz ensures an indisputable, transparent process for distributing on-chain rewards, making it an epitome of trustworthiness in the edutainment sector.

- No Entry Barriers: Offering a free trial, anyone can experience the MetaQuiz magic making knowledge enhancement accessible to all.

- Language and Topic Diversity: Catering to a global audience, MetaQuiz prides itself on offering quizzes in multiple languages and spanning an expansive range of topics, fostering inclusivity and extensive knowledge dissemination.

Speaking on the platform's unique positioning, Davis elaborates, "MetaQuiz is not just another edutainment platform; it's a vibrant confluence of education and rewards, promising an unmatched edutainment journey."

About MetaQuiz

MetaQuiz is an innovative edutainment platform that redefines learning and gaming rewards through blockchain technology and AI. By combining the power of knowledge with the thrill of winning, MetaQuiz creates an engaging environment where users can grow, explore, and succeed like never before.

To learn more about this innovative learn-to-earn quiz game visit the MetaQuiz website or MetFi’s social pages on Telegram , Twitter , and Discord to stay in touch with the team and get your questions answered. You may also want to read the whitepaper .



