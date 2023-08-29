Ceramic Inks Market Revenue to Cross USD 4.4 billion by 2031, at a 6% CAGR Says, Transparency Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global market for ceramic inks was estimated to be worth US$ 2.4 billion in 2021. The market is anticipated to advance with a 6% CAGR from 2022 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to gain US$ 4.4 billion .



Ceramic inks are employed to print patterns on glass and ceramic tiles, which are utilized in building construction. Water and a number of other liquids won't smear or bleed through these inks. Ceramic glass is the perfect medium to print graphics on ornamental glass due to its weather resistance. It is frequently used to adorn bathrooms and rooms.

Global Ceramic Inks Market: Key Players

Numerous small- and large-scale producers and suppliers make up the ceramic inks industry globally, and they have the lion's share of the market share. With extensive research and development efforts, the majority of businesses are implementing new technologies and business models, particularly to create digital ceramic inks. Key players employ methods including mergers and acquisitions and product portfolio diversification.

The following companies are well-known participants in the global ceramic inks market:

Ferro Corporation

Zschimmer & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG

Esmalglass – Itaca Grupo

Torrecid, S.A.

Gruppo Colorobbia S.p.A

Sicer S.P.A.

Tecglass

Kao Chimigraf

Sun Chemical



Developments by the key players in the global market for ceramic inks are:

In February 2021, Pigments Spain, S.L., a member of the Esmalglass-Itaca Group, paid US$ 460 million for Ferro's Tile Coatings Systems division.

KAUST created a screen-printing method in 2021 to produce foldable electronics. The industrial production of foldable electronics may be made simpler and more affordable by the use of a composite ink made of ceramic particles dissolved in a polymer.

In the construction sector, glass is often employed to embellish many interior features of buildings. The demand for building materials like glass and ceramic tiles is primarily being driven by the increase in urbanization along with the rise in the middle-class population. It is anticipated that the trend of employing beautiful ceramic tiles and glass in building would continue throughout the projection period. It is predicted that this would increase demand for ceramic inks.

Key Findings of the Market Report

In 2021, the digital printing technology market category held a sizable proportion of 63.5% of the overall market.

A CAGR of 6.1% is predicted for the digital printing technology category throughout the projection period.

In 2021, decorative inks held a significant market share of 78.3%.

During the projection period, the decorative inks segment is anticipated to increase at a growth rate of 6.2%, which is above average.

With a 63.9% market share in 2021, the ceramic tiles category led the global market for ceramic inks.

During the projection period, the category is anticipated to develop at a respectable CAGR of 6.2%.

In 2021, Asia Pacific accounted for 52.1% of the global ceramic inks market.



Market Trends for Ceramic Inks

One of the main causes of the rise in demand for ceramic tiles is the expanding population. It is anticipated that the global population transition from rural to urban regions would increase demand for housing as well as commercial infrastructure in cities. This is anticipated to increase the market for ceramic inks by boosting demand for glass and ceramic tiles.

The demand for ceramic inks is larger in digital printing than it is in analog printing due to the increased use of digital printing across the world. Digital printing has a number of benefits over analog printing, including affordability, more customisation, mass manufacturing, environmental friendliness, and quick design modifications.

Ceramic Inks Regional Market Outlook



Various reasons are propelling the growth of the ceramic inks market in different regions. These are:

During the projected period, Asia Pacific is anticipated to be among the lucrative region of the global market. The ceramic inks market is likewise heavily concentrated in Europe and North America.

In 2021, these two regions accounted for 15.8% and 13.6% of the global ceramic inks market, respectively. During the projection period, the markets in Europe and North America are anticipated to expand at CAGRs of 5.4% and 4.7%, respectively.

Global Ceramic Inks Market Segmentation

By Technology Digital Printing Technology Analog Printing Technology

By Type Functional Inks Decorative Inks

By Application Ceramic Tiles Residential Decorative Tiles Commercial Decorative Tiles Glass Printing Tableware Others (including Automotive Ceramics)

By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa South America





