UV Disinfection Equipment Market Size Worth USD 17.92 billion by 2031, Growing at a 17.4% CAGR Says, Transparency Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global market for UV disinfection equipment was estimated to be worth US$ 3.07 billion in 2020. The market is anticipated to advance with a robust 17.4% CAGR from 2021 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to gain US$ 17.92 billion .



UV disinfection methods are being promoted for cleaning bio-contaminated air as well as surfaces, which are important medium for coronavirus disease transmission. Companies within the UV disinfection equipment market are taking advantage of this chance to diversify their product offering and satisfy end-user demand despite the uncertainty brought on by the ongoing epidemic.

Request for Sample PDF Brochure at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=1869

Global UV Disinfection Equipment Market: Key Players



Major manufacturers are putting more of an emphasis on product developments and technical improvements due to the expanding demand for UV-equipped gadgets. Manufacturers are pursuing additional tactics to increase their position in the global market, like mergers and acquisitions.

Some of the key manufacturers profiled in this report are:

Severn Trent Plc.

Calgon Carbon Corp.

Trojan Technologies

Xylem Inc.

Atlantic Ultraviolet Corp.

First Light Technologies Ltd.

Aquionics

Atlantium Technologies Ltd.

Green Water Technologies

General Lighting

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

Advanced UV, Inc.

Enaqua

Hydro-Photon

Developments by the key players in the global market for UV disinfection equipment are:

Market Player Product Portfolio GermFalcon A 30-row aircraft may be cleaned by GermFalcon in under three minutes utilizing a UV-C light system that is specially made for aviation. Puro Puro provides UV-C light to the city of New York's transportation services so they may clean the subways and buses.

Businesses in the UV disinfection equipment market is increasingly concentrating on economically vital projects including wastewater treatment, public space air purification, and food and beverage (F&B) applications. A crucial element of UV disinfection is also being understood by businesses.

Companies are developing UV differentiation systems that drastically cut down on microbial and viral contamination in the air and on surfaces. The need for UV disinfection equipment, which facilitates air purification in airplanes, buses, and trains, is being fueled by the rapidly growing HVAC sector.

Key Findings of the Market Report

In the approaching years, it is anticipated that demand for ultra violet (UV) disinfection equipment will continue to grow.

Growing public knowledge of the advantages of UV disinfection is fueling the industry.

This procedure has attracted interest from a variety of end users because it uses no chemicals and is quite simple.

The necessity to supply clean drinking water in both urban and rural regions continues to be the major growth driver for the use of UV disinfection technology.

It is anticipated that demand for UV disinfection equipment in various water treatment procedures would increase due to the regrettable rise in water pollution and declining water quality.

The market for UV disinfection equipment is being driven by this technology's ability to provide end-to-end cleaning at a low cost.

Market Trends for UV Disinfection Equipment

Rapid industry and continuous urbanization have created a need for water of higher quality. The use of UV disinfection equipment for treating wastewater has unquestionably grown as a result.

The chlorine-based disinfection process for wastewater is gradually being replaced with UV disinfection. The need for safer and cleaner water is anticipated to provide a number of profitable business prospects for UV disinfection technology, supporting the market for its accessories.

The aforementioned trends suggest that UV disinfection equipment will be widely used in the water sector over the projection period.



Get Exclusive Discount on UV Disinfection Equipment Market at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=1869

UV Disinfection Equipment Regional Market Outlook



Various reasons are propelling the growth of the UV disinfection equipment market in different regions. These are:

North America is predicted to lead the global UV disinfection equipment market in the future years, accounting for roughly 36.7% of total revenue. The market for UV disinfection equipment in North America is anticipated to grow due to the significant presence of disinfecting businesses that are using better and cleaner technologies.

The Asia Pacific UV disinfection equipment market is anticipated to have exceptional growth given the water issues that growing nations like India and China are experiencing.

The need for UV disinfection equipment is anticipated to increase throughout Asia Pacific as a result of growing population, rising pollution, and growing need for cleaner water supply in the face of water constraint.



Global UV Disinfection Equipment Market Segmentation



By Application

Water

Wastewater

Air

Food & Beverages

Surface



By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



Place an Order Copy of UV Disinfection Equipment Market Report at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=1869<ype=S

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com