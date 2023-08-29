Peanut Allergy Treatment Industry Assessment 2023-2030: Surging Towards $1 Billion with Promising Pipeline Progress

Dublin, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Peanut Allergy Treatment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Drug Class (Antihistamines, Epinephrine), By Route Of Administration, By Distribution Channel, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A Promising Future Fueled by Research and Innovation

Anticipated to touch USD 992.2 million by 2030, the global peanut allergy treatment market is set to soar with a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.44% from 2023 to 2030. Several pivotal drivers, including a dynamic product pipeline, elevated disease prevalence, advancements in drug delivery systems, and strategic maneuvers by key players, are propelling this growth.

Strategic Pipeline Investments Drive Progress

Market leaders are fortifying their peanut allergy treatment pipeline through diverse strategies. A notable example is Aravax, which initiated a series B funding round in December 2022, securing a substantial USD 20 million investment from acclaimed Australian healthcare entities Tenmile and Brandon Capital. This infusion of funds empowers Aravax to embark on phase II clinical trials for PVX108, targeting individuals prone to peanut allergies. Such investments are poised to catalyze advancements in research and development initiatives.

Product Approvals Open New Horizons

The momentum in the market is also fueled by an escalating count of product approvals for peanut allergy treatment. In January 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted authorization to PALFORZIA [Peanut (Arachis hypogaea) Allergen Powder-dnfp], developed by Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. As the first immunotherapy medication greenlit for individuals with peanut allergies, PALFORZIA offers oral immune therapy to mitigate allergy responses, including anaphylaxis stemming from accidental peanut consumption. It's tailored for individuals with confirmed allergies, with an initial dose escalation regimen recommended for children aged four to 17.

Promising Pipeline Progress

As of Q1 2023, a slew of promising pipeline products is progressing through clinical development. These include Viaskin Peanut by DBV Technologies, CA002 by Dupixient, and Camallegr - a collaborative venture between Sanofi and Regeneron. Notably, assets like ADP101, VE416, INP20, and CNP-201 are also undergoing development. The introduction of these novel medications is anticipated to significantly contribute to market expansion during the projected forecast span.

Peanut Allergy Treatment Market Highlights

The epinephrine segment held the lion's share of the market in 2022, considering its established status as a standard of care for anaphylaxis treatment and allergy management during emergencies.

The injectable segment emerged as the market dominator in 2022 in response to the pursuit of injectable treatments that are practical, less painful, and patient-friendly. Alternative delivery systems, such as wearable technology or auto-injectors, are under consideration.

The hospital pharmacy segment secured the largest market share in 2022, driven by its emphasis on patient support and information for individuals grappling with peanut allergies.

North America has solidified its regional prominence due to the presence of numerous pharmaceutical firms, academic institutions, and research organizations actively exploring novel therapeutic strategies. This includes gene therapy, biologics, and immunomodulatory interventions.

Key market players encompass Sanofi, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc., DBV Technologies, Vedanta Biosciences, Inc., Alladapt Immunotherapeutics, Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Aravax Pty Ltd, Prota Therapeutics, and Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $459.2 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $992.2 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

Chapter 4. Route of Administration Business Analysis

Chapter 5. Drug Class Business Analysis

Chapter 6. Distribution Channel Business Analysis

Chapter 7. Regional Business Analysis

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape



Companies Mentioned

Sanofi

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

DBV Technologies

Vedanta Biosciences, Inc.

Alladapt Immunotherapeutics, Inc.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Aravax Pty. Ltd.

Prota Therapeutics

Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ecz40e

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment