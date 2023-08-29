Microneedling Market is Expected to be Valued at US$ 1.1 Billion by 2031 Globally: Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global microneedling market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2031. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 1.1 billion is anticipated for the market in 2031. As of 2023, the market for microneedling is expected to close at US$ 0.6 billion.



With the growing consumer awareness about skin health and increased consumer interest in skin texture and tone improvement therapies, the demand for dermapen, RF microneedling therapy, and other non-invasive or minimally invasive services increases which is likely to boost the market growth during the forecast period.

The demand for microneedling techniques increases owing to benefits such as reduced downtime, fewer side effects, and shorter recovery periods compared to more invasive treatments.

An increasing number of individuals seeking non-surgical treatments to enhance their appearance and the rapidly growing aesthetic and beauty industry globally, drive the market for micro-needling.

The increasing number of specialized medical aesthetics clinics that offer a variety of non-surgical treatments, including microneedling, has made the procedure more accessible to customers, contribute to the popularity of micro needling market

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 481.3 Mn Estimated Value US$ 1.1 Bn Growth Rate - CAGR 7.8% Forecast Period 2023-2031 No. of Pages 232 Pages Market Segmentation By Technique, By Product, By Material, By Application, By End-user Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered Lumenis, Cutera, Cynosure, EndyMed Medical Ltd., Candela Medical, Environ Skin Care, Eclipse Med Global, Derma Quip, Lutronic, Dermaroller GmbH, Crown Aesthetics, Shenb Co. Ltd., Veroderm Medical Technologies, Nubway Co. Ltd., Timpac Healthcare, Sincoheren Ltd.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2022, the microneedling market was valued at US$ 559.3 million

Based on Application, the skin rejuvenation segment to enjoy high demand, accumulating a high revenue share during the forecast period, as they most frequently carry out aesthetic procedures.

Based on product, the dermapen segment is anticipated to dominate the industry during the forecast period

Based on material, the stainless steel segment is expected to generate high revenue during the forecast period.

Microneedling Market: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers

An increasing number of cosmetic procedures performed are expected to drive the microneedling marker during the forecast period.

Increasing consumer awareness about skin health and the importance of maintaining youthful and glowing skin has driven interest in cosmetic procedures like microneedling.

The growing technological advancements have led to the development of innovative microneedling devices that offer improved precision, control, and safety during the procedure, these advancements are likely to boost the market demand during the forecast period.

Market players in the microneedling market are investing in research & and development to produce good quality microneedling devices to ensure safety and productivity

Microneedling Market – Regional Analysis

North America is expected to dominate the microneedling market during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of skin disorders in the region increased in number of aesthetic procedures performed in the past few years driving the market growth. An increased number of anti-aging therapies performed is expected to boost the market demand in the region.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region in the microneedling market owing to the rising middle-class income and increasing interest in cosmetic procedures driving the microneedling market. The rapidly growing cosmetic industry and increased demand for non-surgical treatments in countries like China, India, and South Kores contribute to the microneedling market.

Competitive Landscape

The global microneedling market is fragmented, with the presence of a small number of leading players. The leading players in the market are investing in new product development, mergers, and acquisitions to gain a competitive edge. Transparency Market Research has profiled the following players in its global microneedling market report:

Lumenis

Cutera

Cynosure

EndyMed Medical Ltd.

Candela Medical

Environ Skin Care

Eclipse Med Global

Derma Quip

Lutronic

Dermaroller GmbH

Crown Aesthetics

Shenb Co. Ltd.

Veroderm Medical Technologies

Nubway Co. Ltd.

Timpac Healthcare

Sincoheren Ltd.

Key Developments in the Microneedling Market

EndyMed has been developing advanced microneedling technologies that combine radiofrequency energy with microneedling for enhanced skin tightening and rejuvenation. Their RF microneedling systems aim to provide improved collagen stimulation and overall skin texture improvement.

Sciton has been involved in the development of fractional microneedling devices that combine microneedling with laser energy for enhanced skin resurfacing and rejuvenation. The company's advancements aim to provide a comprehensive treatment approach for various skin concerns.

Candela, a global medical aesthetics company, has expanded its product offerings to include innovative microneedling solutions. The company's development efforts have focused on creating devices that offer customizable treatment settings and address specific skin concerns.



Microneedling Market – Key Segments

By Technique

Manual

Automated

By Product

Dermapen

Dermaroller

RF Microneedling Devices

Others

By Material

Silicon

Titanium

Stainless steel

Polymers

Others



By Application

Skin Rejuvenation

Scarring

Acne

Wrinkles

Others



By End-user

Hospitals

Dermatology Clinics

Homecare Settings

Other

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East & Africa



